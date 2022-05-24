Kim Kardashian Stuns In A Barely-There Bikini In Sexy Throwback Photos

Kim Kardashian has moved on from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s Italy wedding and is now getting back to her scheduled content. The 41-year-old mother-of-four shared gorgeous flashback photos in a barely-there bikini from her new SKIMS SWIM line. The two photos showed Kim posing on a paddleboard on a beach wearing a dark gray-blue string bikini from her line. She captioned the photos with a single balloon emoji.

Kim announced her swim line in March alongside a series of beautiful snapshots of her in all sorts of bathing suits, from tiny bikinis to swimsuits with full coverage biker short-styled bottoms. “You’ve asked, we’ve listened … @SKIMS SWIM launches this Friday, March 18 at 9AM PT,” she wrote in her caption. “I’m so excited to be launching SKIMS Swim — I know our customers have been wanting this from us for such a long time,” the lawyer-in-training said in a press release at the time, per InStyle. “We’ve really taken the time to make sure we’re offering the best solutions for our customers. Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it. I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full Swim wardrobe — both for in and out of the water. There is truly something here for everyone — whether you prefer a more covered-up style or like something more revealing, the collection is designed to be layered and built upon.” Since then, Kim’s SKIMS SWIM has been her go-to choice of swimsuit.

The steamy photos come less than 10 days after Kim revealed her Sports Illustrated 2022 swimsuit cover. She told the publication she could not believe she was tapped to model for the issue because she thought “you had to be a professional model and a runway model” to do so. “It was always really young girls. I don’t want to date myself or sound old,” she explained. “But in my 40s? That’s crazy! I never thought in a million years that I would be shooting one myself.”

Although Kim may be surprised, she has never been shy about showing off her assets. “I’m 40 and I’m in the best shape of my life and I want to post a bikini studying if I want to,” she exclaimed on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion in June 2021. She made the remark after getting backlash for posting a photo of herself studying for law school in a bikini (seen above).

Kim announced she was going to law school in 2019 with the goal of taking the bar exam in 2022. “I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it,” she wrote on social media, addressing criticism she expected. She went on to say her weekends are spent away from her children in order to study and that while she often feels “overwhelmed,” her support team, consisting of Van Jones, who encouraged her to go to law school, and mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, always pushes her to keep going.

It seems that Kim is only getting more confident with age. Keep it up, Kim!