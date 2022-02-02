Kim Kardashian Slays In A Teeny Tiny Thong Bikini With Very Little Fabric In Sexy New Photos

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share a new video of herself standing in a mirror and flaunting a black bikini top and matching thong bottoms from her SKIMS new Valentine’s Day collection.

Kim Kardashian, 41, is celebrating Valentine’s Day early with a new eye-catching video. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an Instagram video of herself standing in a body length mirror while posing in a black bikini/bra top and matching thong bottoms from her Valentine’s Day SKIMS collection. She had her long dark tresses down and looked as incredible as could be as she held up her phone and flaunted her confidence to her followers.

Once the video made its way around social media, fans began to comment and they all loved the look. “Beautiful as always,” one fan wrote while another left heart-eyed emojis. Some also asked where they could shop the epic two-piece.

Before Kim shared her latest SKIMS product, she made headlines when she posted pics of her looking gorgeous in a tube top and long skirt with a slit as she enjoyed a girls’ night out. The beauty was joined by friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, who also looked fabulous. They were all hanging by a pool and sitting underneath the moon in the outside pics and looked as relaxed as could be.

When Kim’s not promoting her SKIMS line or hanging out with gal pals, she’s spending time with her new beau Pete Davidson. The lovebirds sparked dating rumors back in Oct., right after Kim hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live, which Pete is a regular cast member on. The two shared a kiss during one of the live skits in the episode and they were soon seen having a blast at an amusement park together.

Despite the relationship still being fairly new, it seems it’s going well enough for Pete, who lives in New York, to start looking for a place in Los Angeles, CA to be closer to Kim. “Pete’s been spending more time in L.A. to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there,” an insider told Us Weekly on Jan. 27. “They’ve definitely gotten serious.”