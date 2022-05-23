Kim Kardashian Shows Love To Pete Davidson With ‘P’-Encrusted Manicure: Photo

Is P for Pete Davidson? Separated by continents from the 28-year-old comedian, who couldn’t make it to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s wedding, Kim Kardashian, 41, still honored her boyfriend in the most creative way. The SKIMS founder posted a photo to Instagram of her freshly-manicured pink nails with crystals in the shape of a “P” encrusted on her ring finger. So romantic of Kim, who used the nail polish emoji to caption her post.

Kim and the rest of her famous family, including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, have been in Portofino, Italy celebrating the epic “Kravis” wedding. Unfortunately, Pete couldn’t make it to Europe since he filmed his final episode of Saturday Night Live on May 21. As any loving girlfriend would, Kim supported her beau with a heartfelt message on Instagram after he confirmed his departure from the show on Weekend Update.

“In case you haven’t heard this lately, I love you. I love you so f—ing much, and I’m so proud of you — of the big things and the little things and everything in between the big things and the little things,” Kim’s Instagram Story read. “Consider me your personal, little life cheerleader because you deserve to have one. Woo!” she added. The mom of four also uploaded a collage of Pete’s appearances on ‘SNL,‘ according to People.

It’s possible that Pete’s exit from SNL has to do with his relationship with Kim. While Pete had to be located in New York, which is where the show is taped, he’s now free to spend more time in California with The Kardashians star. Ironically, the couple’s romance was born out of Kim’s SNL hosting debut in October, and since then the romance has only continued to heat up. In fact, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim “has not ruled out the possibility” of having another child, especially since she knows Pete wants to be a dad.

“Having more kids is not something that Kim can say no to. She is still young and she loves being a mom,” the insider explained. “She knows the demands of raising children and she can balance that with a career. She has been doing it for almost a decade and doing it well.”

While Kim already shares four children with ex Kanye West, it would be wonderful to see her and Pete have a child of their own together. Here’s to hoping it happens!