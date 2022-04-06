Pete Davidson Is ‘Comfortable’ With Kim Kardashian’s Kids: He’s ‘Growing Attached’

Sources tell HL that Pete Davidson is growing closer with Kim Kardashian’s kids after the ‘SNL’ star was spotted hanging with North West.

Although Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have only been dating a few months, the SNL alum, 28, is getting very “comfortable” with the reality star’s kids. A few sources close to the couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and shared an update on Pete’s relationship with Kim’s children after the comedian was spotted hanging out with his girlfriend’s oldest daughter, North West, for the first time on April 3.

“This isn’t the first time Pete has hung out with Kim’s kids, and it certainly won’t be the last. When they first started dating, Kim wasn’t sure what to expect when it came to how Pete would act around her children,” an insider explained of the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who shares four children with ex Kanye West, 44; North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

“Kim knows four kids can be a lot for anybody, particularly someone who doesn’t have kids of their own,” the source continued. “But Pete is really a big kid himself so he’s a total natural around children which has been such a huge relief for Kim. Plus, Pete has talked about wanting kids of his own one day, so it’s not something that he’s uncomfortable or awkward with. He’s really growing attached to them and Kim loves seeing how happy her kids are around him.”

Another friend close to the A-listers said, “Kim and Pete both love each other, and things are going so well that Kim loves that he knows her kids, and that her kids are responding positively. It is a process and Kim knows that Pete is up for it and Pete is happy to oblige because they are in love and love makes you do these things.”

