Britney Spears Confesses She Has ‘No Idea’ Who Pete Davidson & Scott Disick Are

Britney Spears was so relatable when she gushed over Pete Davidson and Scott Disick’s recent bromance session. The one problem? Brit admitted she knows nothing about either man.

Apparently, Britney Spears needs to do a better job at keeping up with the Kardashians. The 40-year-old pop star recently admitted that she has “no idea” who Scott Disick, 38, and Pete Davidson, 28, are. And no, that’s not a joke.

Brit made that big confession on Instagram March 22, when she reposted that epic video of Scott and Pete hanging at their “boyz night” this past weekend. The “Toxic” hitmaker wrote in her caption, “Sorry had to repost this. no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!” She’s since deleted the repost video — but not fast enough to stop it from making rounds online.

Obsessed with Britney Spears not knowing who Pete Davidson is. She really has found peace. pic.twitter.com/3hy9TKBZ4M — 𝔖𝔥𝔢𝔩𝔳𝔦𝔯𝔞 (@ShelbyLano) March 23, 2022

It’s a bit mind boggling as to how Britney doesn’t know about Pete and Scott. After all, the two men are connected to arguably one of the most famous families in the world. Scott dated Kourtney Kardashian on-and-off for a decade until 2016, and they share three children. Meanwhile, Pete is in a widely-publicized relationship with Kim Kardashian that has sparked tons of online drama with her ex, Kanye West. So again, we ask: How does Britney not know this??

Still, Britney loved the brief glimpse we all got into Pete and Scott’s bromance. The video she reposted was originally shared to Scott’s Instagram Stories on March 19, but it was taken by Pete. The Saturday Night Live star recorded Scott and two other friends asleep on the couch. Pete then turned the camera around to reveal his face, much to the surprise of viewers. He hilariously wrote, “Boyz night was wild,” plus four bed emojis, on the video.

If Britney wants to learn more about Pete and Scott, she could check out the Kardashian’s new Hulu show premiering on April 14. The reality series will feature more of Scott’s feelings about his ex Kourtney’s relationship with Travis Barker, 46. The couple’s romantic engagement was filmed for the show. Another storyline will be the origins of Kim’s romance with Pete when she hosted SNL on Oct. 9. However, the SKIMS founder has confirmed Pete won’t appear on The Kardashians, at least not yet.

“I have not filmed with him,” Kim recently told Variety. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season,” she added.