Chaney Jones Rocks Skintight Leather Romper In Sexy New Photos Amidst Kanye West Romance

Chaney Jones
Chaney Jones, who has been dating Kanye West, flawlessly rocked a leather romper and knee-high boots that highlighted her sexy figure in new photos.

Chaney Jones, 24, showcased a fabulous outfit in photos that a fan account posted to Instagram on Monday, March 7. The images, which Chaney reposted to her Instagram Stories, featured the model wearing a black leather romper and matching knee-high boots and gloves. Chaney pulled the top of her romper up to cover her breasts in a sexy fashion.

Chaney, who has been dating Kanye West, had her dark brunette hair done up in a high bun in the photos. She had a few strands of hair that reached from her head to her breasts. Chaney’s skinny figure was also on full display thanks to her skintight outfit. The fan account called the model “a goddess” in the post’s caption.

Chaney has been serving up looks amidst her romance with Ye, 44. She tends to match the “Gold Digger” rapper in all-black ensembles. For example, the hot-and-heavy duo both wore black while leaving Miami via private jet on March 3. Kanye grabbed Chaney’s butt as an act of affection for that outing.

Chaney Jones
Chaney Jones (Photo: Pichichipixx.com / SplashNews.com)

Chaney has been compared to Kim Kardashian, 41, because of her style and body type. These comparisons led Chaney to address her plastic surgery on her IG Stories this week. The student admitted to getting a Brazilian Butt Lift but denied other forms of plastic surgery. “I was born like this,” Chaney said.

Kim, who was recently declared “legally single” amidst her divorce from Kanye, hasn’t publicly commented on his romance with Chaney. A source recently told HollywoodLife that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star thinks it’s “peculiar” that Kanye’s dating someone who resembles her, but she “doesn’t have the time or energy to concern herself with who Kanye is spending time with.”

“Kim’s focus right now is herself, her children, and her relationship with Pete,” the source added, referring to Kim’s SNL star boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28.