Halle Berry, 52, Flaunts Toned Legs In Sexy Short Black Leather Romper — See Pics

Halle Berry looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the LA premiere of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ on May 15, when she flaunted her toned legs in a sexy black leather romper.

Halle Berry, 52, doesn’t look a day over 30, as she looked super sexy at the premiere of her new film, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, in Hollywood on May 15 in a short romper with a plunging neckline. Halle stars as Sofia in the action film, alongside co-star, Keanu Reeves, who plays John Wick, legendary hit man. She looked super edgy and chic when she rocked a black leather Teresa Helbig Kimono Romper from the Wunderkammer collection. The long-sleeve one-piece featured a collared, button down bodice with see-through eyelet panels on either side of her chest and sleeves. Halle chose to go completely braless underneath, unbuttoning the entire top to show off ample cleavage, and even showed off a peek of her breasts through the sheer eyelet material. The romper featured a tie belt that cinched in her tiny waist and tied in a bow in the front, while the bottom half of the romper formed into short, super tight shorts. Halle accessorized her look with a pair black and crystal embellished Oscar Tiye Liana Sandals and stunning Ileana Makri jewels, as her entire look was done by longtime stylist, Lindsay Flores.

Aside from Halle’s sexy outfit, her glam was equally as gorgeous. Her makeup was done by Jorge Monroy, who gave the actress a sultry smokey eye and voluminous lashes, adding a creamy light pink lip. As for her hair, Halle went with her usual style, a messy bun with two wavy pieces of her blonde highlighted hair left out in front to frame her face, done by Sara Seward. However, Halle totally surprised everyone on the carpet when she turned around and debuted a brand new hairstyle. Halle revealed that she shaved the back of her head, adding two zig-zag wave designs, done by Ohre Kilpatrick. Her new undercut is subtle, as just the bottom of the back of her head was shaved, but it was still very cool and intense.

We loved Halle’s entire ensemble, and lately her press looks for the John Wick film have seriously been on point. One of our other fave looks from her recently was at the John Wick: Chapter 3 world premiere at One Hanson Place on May 9, in NYC, when she donned a skintight navy Cushnie Pre-Fall 2019 jumpsuit. The sleeveless jumpsuit hugged Halle’s toned body perfectly, while the bodice of the one-piece featured a sheer black mesh panel that showed off massive cleavage underneath. While the entire outfit was super tight, the legs flared out at the hems, and Halle topped her sexy look off with jewelry by EFFY and Sara Weinstock.

Even when Halle isn’t on the red carpet, she still manages to look fabulous and ageless. She arrived at JFK airport in NYC on Tuesday, May 7, when she opted to wear the ultimate airplane look, rocking a pair of light-wash, high-waisted One Teaspoon Blue Blossom Saints Boyfriend Jeans paired with a super oversized gray linen top and a black zip-up sweatshirt which was equally as oversized. She accessorized the casual look with a pair of gray suede heeled booties and Ray Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses, completing her outfit.