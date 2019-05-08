Halle Berry didn’t look a day over 25 as she was spotted at JFK airport in NYC on May 7 rocking a super casual, effortless outfit featuring boyfriend jeans & a baggy top.

Halle Berry may be 52-years-old, but the actress does not look a day over 25 and her latest ensemble proves she does not age. Halle was at JFK airport in NYC on Tuesday, May 7, when she opted to wear the ultimate airplane look. She rocked a pair of light-wash, high-waisted One Teaspoon Blue Blossom Saints Boyfriend Jeans paired with a super oversized gray linen top with an insanely plunging neckline that showed off ample cleavage. The gray top ended in the middle of her thighs, and featured little knot ties on the front. On top of her shirt, she donned a black zip-up sweatshirt which was equally as oversized, as she chose to keep it open and unzipped. Halle accessorized the casual look with a pair of gray suede, pointy-toed heeled booties which featured braided ties with fringe tassels on the ends and a pair of Ray Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses. The best part of Halle’s entire look was without a doubt her natural beach waves which were parted in the middle, giving off a ‘just got out of the ocean’ vibe.

Halle has been out and about a lot recently, considering her new movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, hits theaters on May 17. Halle stars as Sofia in the action film, alongside co-star, Keanu Reeves, who plays John Wick, legendary hit man. To get in shape for the film, Halle had to undergo serious training and the Oscar-winning actress even broke three ribs while filming. Halle has posted a slew of seriously sexy selfies of herself training for the flick, and the star is in the best shape of her life.

The actress has been looking more fit and toned than ever, as she has been working out with trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, non-stop. Peter shared a photo of him and Halle to his Instagram on April 19, showing how using cinder blocks is the perfect way to get lean muscles. The photo features the pair in matching black workout outfits, in squatting positions with their arms lifting a large cinder block a few inches off the ground. Peter captioned the photo, “This #FitnessFriday, we’re taking it to the block. The way we see it, a true warrior can look at ANY environment and find new and exciting ways to challenge their routine (fancy gym membership NOT necessary!) – As soon as @halleberry and I spotted these cinder blocks, we knew just what time it was! The variable sizes of nontraditional weights can help build more uncommonly used muscles, leaving you challenged, motivated and sore af.”

We cannot get over how amazing Halle looks, and when she’s not dressing up in sexy dresses on the red carpet, like her gorgeous navy Hellessy wrap dress for a John Wick press day in NYC on April 28, she is looking just as gorgeous in her casual clothes like this outfit from the airport.