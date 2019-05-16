Halle Berry’s Hair Makeover: Actress, 52, Shows Off New Shaved ‘Do At ‘John Wick 3’ Premiere

Halle Berry debuted a new hairstyle at the premiere for ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ premiere. But you wouldn’t even notice it if she didn’t turn around!

Halle Berry, 52, has been making movies for years, and she’s having fun with her red carpet style now more than ever! The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star arrived on the red carpet for the new action movie rocking a brand new ‘do on May 15 at the premiere. Halle showed off what appeared to be her normal hair pulled back with wispy side bangs framing her face – until she turned around. When Halle posed with her back to the cameras, her undercut was revealed.

The star wore her highlighted hair up in a bun, which showcased her artistic undercut on the back of her head. Halle revealed the haircut on her Instagram right before the premiere in a close-up of the ‘do. She said in her caption that barber Ohre Kilpatrick was the creative genius behind the new style. Ohre posted the pic, too, and said, “Somethin’ lite for the queen!”

For the rest of her outfit, Halle went for a long-sleeved leather romper that featured shorts. She left the button-down top portion open, exposing her cleavage, and tied a leather knot at her waist as a belt. Halle looked absolutely incredible – the feisty look sure matched the action-packed content of the film!

Halle’s previous hair look consisted of medium-length bronzed locks with wispy long layers. We don’t yet know how her look differs with her bun down, but her hair color appeared mostly the same.

We’re so glad Halle had fun with her hair look at the movie premiere, and we hope she enjoyed the rest of the red carpet, and the screening of the movie itself! We can’t wait to see what kind of bold look Halle will try out next.