Halle Berry, 52, Flaunts Toned Arms In Sexy Tight Catsuit With Plunging Neckline

Halle Berry just stepped back to her ‘Catwoman’ days in a catsuit that highlighted her arms earned in the gym — even if she was at the premiere for her new movie, ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.’

Halle Berry, 52, is still rocking a skintight catsuit after she made it her signature look 15 years ago in Catwoman. The Oscar-winning actress stepped out in the black jumpsuit for the film premiere of her latest action flick, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, in New York City on May 9. Flared legs and a plunging neckline added extra spunk to the red carpet outfit, and a mesh turtleneck showed that Halle’s still keeping up with the trends. More noticeable than any fashion trend, however, was Halle’s incredible arms!

As you can see below, Halle sports real biceps, which were necessary for her assassin role in the third installment of John Wick. To kick butt alongside Keanu Reeves‘ character on the big screen, she underwent six months of rigorous training which she called “probably the hardest thing” she’s ever done “physically” in her life. Halle said this in between breaths of air after flipping stunt trainers on the mat, as seen in a training video uploaded to Instagram on April 30. In the video’s caption, she also gushed that working with the stunt team has been “one of the best experiences of my career” — which is saying something, considering that Halle’s track record includes four X-Men films!

You don’t need a future film premiere or stunt team to also grow muscles like Halle’s, however — just a lot of water, amino acids, leafy greens and a great workout plan. The actress’s personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, gave us the full lowdown on her diet and fitness. “She starts her day with a big glass of water, about 8-12 oz., usually with a little lemon squeezed into it for flavor. And then directly after that, she will take her amino acids,” Peter EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. He explained that rather than the “actual food source,” it’s amino acids that build muscles — hence the ones you see below.

Halle’s trainer continued to explain that after the amino acids, Halle will have a coffee followed by a workout that’ll last up to an hour and a half. After hitting the gym, the actress can finally have her first meal of the deal and it “should be dense” — i.e., steak with a big salad. Throughout the day, Halle likes to munch/sip on organic fruits and veggies and bone broth, and when dinner rolls around, she “likes lamb so she’ll often have a lamb chop or her chef will make her a really nice ketogenic stew, that will have a lot of cauliflower and broccoli and other vegetables that are filling and some sort of lean grass fed protein in it,” her trainer explained. You can learn even more diet details in our full interview.