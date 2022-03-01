Chaney Jones Poses With No Clothes & Just Long Hair, Lady Godiva-Style After Kanye West Dates

The model shared a pair of sexy photos, where she showed off just how long her hair is, after a few nights on the town with the ‘Donda’ rapper.

Chaney Jones took to her Instagram to post a pair of sultry selfies on Monday February 28. The 24-year-old model posed completely nude, while covering up with her arms and her super long hair. Chaney gave two poses for the beautiful photos. In one, she was standing straight with her arms and legs strategically positioned to cover up, and in the other she was crouched down with her hair flowing freely in front of her.

Other than the model’s Lady Godiva-inspired selfies, Chaney also shared a few photos to her Instagram Stories, including a (clothed) selfie of herself with Kanye West, 44, who she’s been seen going on a few dates with since the rapper’s split from Julia Fox. Another one of her Stories featured her in an all-black outfit for a candid shot, where her style was super similar to Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41.

It seems like Kanye and Chaney have really gotten close in the past month. Most recently, the pair were spotted getting cozy and snuggling up to each other while in Miami after a few nights on the town. During her outings with The Life of Pablo rapper, some onlookers have also taken note of her resemblance to Kim, especially while the two were at a Miami restaurant on February 24. “Some people thought that the girl he was with was Kim for a moment,” an eyewitness, who saw the pair at Makato told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Nobody had any clue who she was as everyone was pretty much enamored with Kanye.”

With the many comparisons, Kim seems like she’s not trying to concern herself too much with who her ex has been spending time with, but she appreciates that her style seems to have inspired Kanye’s latest muse. “Kim knows that she’s considered a fashion icon, so the fact that so many women, including Chaney, try to emulate her is really quite flattering to Kim. Does Kim think it’s a little peculiar that Kanye has dated a few women now that resemble her? Yeah, she does,” a source close to Kim revealed to HollywoodLife. “As far as her feelings go, Kim doesn’t have the time or energy to concern herself with who Kanye is spending time with.”