See Pics

Chaney Jones Poses With No Clothes & Just Long Hair, Lady Godiva-Style After Kanye West Dates

Chaney jones
Mega
Kim Kardashian looking stylish in tight black leggings and a black jacket while out and about in New York, NY. Boots ‚Äì Yeezy Season 6 in Graphite - ¬£434 Catsuit ‚Äì Yeezy x 2XU Jacket - Yeezy Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5029413 300918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones marks a striking resemblance to his ex wife as she steps out for dinner solo at Carbone in Miami. 26 Feb 2022 Pictured: Chaney Jones. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA831949_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian seen working out on the beach in Miami, Florida. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kim Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL924206 031012 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Australia Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Denmark Rights, No Estonia Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Poland Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Turkey Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Kim K look alike Chaney Jones attends a star-studded party held at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.Pictured: Chaney JonesBACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

The model shared a pair of sexy photos, where she showed off just how long her hair is, after a few nights on the town with the ‘Donda’ rapper.

Chaney Jones took to her Instagram to post a pair of sultry selfies on Monday February 28. The 24-year-old model posed completely nude, while covering up with her arms and her super long hair. Chaney gave two poses for the beautiful photos. In one, she was standing straight with her arms and legs strategically positioned to cover up, and in the other she was crouched down with her hair flowing freely in front of her.

Other than the model’s Lady Godiva-inspired selfies, Chaney also shared a few photos to her Instagram Stories, including a (clothed) selfie of herself with  Kanye West44, who she’s been seen going on a few dates with since the rapper’s split from Julia Fox. Another one of her Stories featured her in an all-black outfit for a candid shot, where her style was super similar to Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian41.

It seems like Kanye and Chaney have really gotten close in the past month. Most recently, the pair were spotted getting cozy and snuggling up to each other while in Miami after a few nights on the town. During her outings with The Life of Pablo rapper, some onlookers have also taken note of her resemblance to Kim, especially while the two were at a Miami restaurant on February 24. “Some people thought that the girl he was with was Kim for a moment,” an eyewitness, who saw the pair at Makato told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Nobody had any clue who she was as everyone was pretty much enamored with Kanye.”

Chaney has fun in the sun while in Miami. (Mega)

Related Gallery

Kanye West -- See Pics Of The Rapper

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Miami, FL - Kanye West is treating his new GF Chaney James to some food and shopping at Miami's Bal Harbour. We caught Kanye taking a phone call while walking alongside his new beau. The rapper wore a Boston Fire Dept. hoodie and spent most of his time shopping at Balenciaga where he was seen buying up goods from his favorite designer for Jones. Kanye had similarly showered recent ex Julia Fox with pricey designer gifts as well.Pictured: Kanye West, Chaney JonesBACKGRID USA 24 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - The rappers come out to play as Kanye West, Travis Scott, Future, and more grab dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Travis Scott, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - A surprisingly ripped Kanye West is seen steps out to dinner with Kim Kardashian look-a-like Instagram model Chaney Jones at Nobu in Malibu. Kanye didn't shy away from flaunting his more slim muscular physique as he donned a low-cut muscle tank, jeans, and some boots. Pictured: Kanye West, Chaney Jones BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

With the many comparisons, Kim seems like she’s not trying to concern herself too much with who her ex has been spending time with, but she appreciates that her style seems to have inspired Kanye’s latest muse. “Kim knows that she’s considered a fashion icon, so the fact that so many women, including Chaney, try to emulate her is really quite flattering to Kim. Does Kim think it’s a little peculiar that Kanye has dated a few women now that resemble her? Yeah, she does,” a source close to Kim revealed to HollywoodLife. “As far as her feelings go, Kim doesn’t have the time or energy to concern herself with who Kanye is spending time with.”

 