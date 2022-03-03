Breaking News

Jennifer Lawrence Seen In 1st Photos Since Giving Birth 1 Week After Having Her Baby

Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Cooke at some point came out few times to smoke a cigarette and having a conversation with a lady outside the restaurant Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5067100 240219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted out and about Monday afternoon. The happy couple is expecting their first child together. Jennifer has been promoting her latest film Don't Look Up recently and today it seemed she was enjoying a laid back day with her hubby. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted out and about Monday afternoon. The happy couple is expecting their first child together. Jennifer has been promoting her latest film Don't Look Up recently and today it seemed she was enjoying a laid back day with her hubby. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lawrence shows off her baby bump when leaving Madison Square Garden after attending the NYC Still Rising comedy show Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence Ref: SPL5255412 120921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer

Jennifer Lawrence took a brief break from caring for her newborn child to enjoy a hike in Los Angeles with her friend.

Jennifer Lawrence has been spotted in public for the first time since she became a mom. The Oscar winner, 31, was seen in THESE PHOTOS on a hike in Los Angeles, California on March 2, roughly one week after she gave birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, 37. The new mom was joined on the hike by a female friend and dressed in a casual green T-shirt and a pair of orange Free City sweatpants. She also sported a white hat, which covered her blonde hair that she styled in a messy ponytail, and carried a purple water bottle in her hand.

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

News broke via TMZ on February 23 that Jennifer gave birth to her first child. A rep for the Hunger Games star first confirmed the pregnancy news in September 2021, and the following day, the first photos surfaced with her baby bump front and center. Jennifer showcased her baby bump while promoting her Netflix film Don’t Look Up in late 2021.

Jennifer’s romance with Cooke, an art gallery director, began in 2018 and it wasn’t long before they got serious. After getting engaged in Feb. 2019, they got married that October in Rhode Island. The intimate, 150-guest wedding included a star-studded roster of celebrities like Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Adele, Nicole Richieand Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sienna Miller, and Ashley Olsen.

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lawrence's Best Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time

Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Red Sparrow' in London, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lawrence attends the 12th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in New Jersey. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney (Photo: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)

Before Jennifer welcomed her baby, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she plans to take a year-long hiatus from acting to focus on motherhood before she does her next movie. “She has been reading a lot of scripts and wants to take a role next that shows her versatility as an actress. She knows that she can do it all and plans on maintaining a healthy balance between work and being a mother and wife,” the insider explained.