Jennifer Lawrence Seen In 1st Photos Since Giving Birth 1 Week After Having Her Baby

Jennifer Lawrence took a brief break from caring for her newborn child to enjoy a hike in Los Angeles with her friend.

Jennifer Lawrence has been spotted in public for the first time since she became a mom. The Oscar winner, 31, was seen in THESE PHOTOS on a hike in Los Angeles, California on March 2, roughly one week after she gave birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, 37. The new mom was joined on the hike by a female friend and dressed in a casual green T-shirt and a pair of orange Free City sweatpants. She also sported a white hat, which covered her blonde hair that she styled in a messy ponytail, and carried a purple water bottle in her hand.

News broke via TMZ on February 23 that Jennifer gave birth to her first child. A rep for the Hunger Games star first confirmed the pregnancy news in September 2021, and the following day, the first photos surfaced with her baby bump front and center. Jennifer showcased her baby bump while promoting her Netflix film Don’t Look Up in late 2021.

Jennifer’s romance with Cooke, an art gallery director, began in 2018 and it wasn’t long before they got serious. After getting engaged in Feb. 2019, they got married that October in Rhode Island. The intimate, 150-guest wedding included a star-studded roster of celebrities like Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Adele, Nicole Richieand Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sienna Miller, and Ashley Olsen.

Before Jennifer welcomed her baby, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she plans to take a year-long hiatus from acting to focus on motherhood before she does her next movie. “She has been reading a lot of scripts and wants to take a role next that shows her versatility as an actress. She knows that she can do it all and plans on maintaining a healthy balance between work and being a mother and wife,” the insider explained.