See Pics

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Baby Bump For The 1st Time In Floral Overalls — Photos

jennifer lawrence
Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Cooke at some point came out few times to smoke a cigarette and having a conversation with a lady outside the restaurant Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5067100 240219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Jennifer Lawrence in sweats goes on a power walk with husband Cooke Maroney in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park. The happy couple spent more than an hour walking along the riverfront. 24 May 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757256_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Newlyweds Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney get lunch at Vic's Italian restaurant before going grocery shopping together at Whole Foods in the Lower East Side. The couple who are celebrating their one month wedding anniversary today are seen for the first time getting into their routine since their wedding in Rhode Island. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 19 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lawrence and Cara Delevingne in the front rowChristian Dior show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in New York with her baby bump for the first time following the news of her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

Jennifer Lawrence’s maternity style deserves an Academy Award. Following the news of her pregnancy, the actress, 31, was spotted for the first time with her growing baby bump while out in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The star, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looked stylish in floral overalls, cat eye sunglasses, and pink jelly sandals while en route to meet a friend for lunch, as seen in the photos HERE.

jennifer lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence at the 2019 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New York (Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Jennifer’s rep confirmed the news of her pregnancy to PEOPLE on Wednesday. The baby news comes two years after the Silver Linings Playbook star wed her art gallery director partner, 37, in an intimate ceremony at Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island in October 2019 after about a year of dating. Kris Jenner, Emma Stone, and Adele were among the star-studded guests.

Prior to the nuptials, Jennifer appeared on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler and gushed about Cooke, calling him the “greatest human being.” The Academy Award winner said, “He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met. He really is, and he gets better.” When asked why she wanted to marry him, the actress said she “started with the basics.”

Related Gallery

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney's Rhode Island Wedding -- PICS

Newport, RI - Celebrities guests arrive to Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's wedding in Newport, Rhode Island. Pictured: Kris Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Newport, RI - Celebrities guests arrive to Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's wedding in Newport, Rhode Island. Pictured: Emma Stone BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Newport, RI - Celebrities guests arrive to Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's wedding in Newport, Rhode Island. Pictured: Sienna Miller BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

jennifer lawrence and Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney (LRNYC / MEGA)

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” Jennifer said. “How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.” The following year, Jennifer appeared on comedian Heather McMahans podcast Absolutely Not and opened up about married life amid quarantine.

The actress admitted that she had been enjoying time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that her husband would joke about her homebody tendencies. “I am actually a complete homebody and the laziest person who’s ever lived,” Jennifer said. “Like Cooke’s biggest joke with me, he’s like, ‘Oh, you want to go directly back to the apartment babe?’ Or like, ‘Oh no, you have to stay in bed again today.'”

Congratulations are in order for the soon-to-be first-time parents.