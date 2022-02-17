See Pics

Tiger Woods & GF Erica Herman Photographed On Rare Date Night 1 Year After His Car Crash

tiger woods erica herman
Maciel / BACKGRID
Tiger Woods, right with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, left, and his girlfriend Erica Herman, center, walk along the Colonnade following a ceremony where President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Is Erica Herman pregnant? Tiger Woods and Erica Herman leave after dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Tiger Woods, Erica Herman BACKGRID USA 16 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tiger Woods waits for his ride as he arrives after a flight in Los Angeles. Pictured: Tiger Woods BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
USA team captain Tiger Woods and partner Erica Herman arrive at the Presidents Cup Golf gala at Crown Palladium in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 10 December 2019. 2019 Presidents Cup Golf gala in Melbourne - arrivals, Australia - 10 Dec 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
On Feb. 16, Tiger Woods made a rare public outing with his girlfriend, Erica Herman. The couple was joined by some friends for dinner in Santa Monica.

It’s been nearly one year since Tiger Woods suffered substantial injuries in a car accident, but while he was out on Feb. 16, he looked happy and healthy. The golfer was photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with his girlfriend, Erica Herman. He wore dark jeans, a white t-shirt and black zip-up, while Erica rocked a sweater dress and booties. The two were joined by friends for their night out at the hotspot.

Tiger and Erica have been together since 2017 after meeting while she was working at a restaurant that he owned. She has been a major support system for the 46-year-old, especially following his horrific car accident in Feb. 2021. Tiger was rushed to the hospital after the single car crash on Feb. 21, and had to have emergency surgery on his leg. His recovery took months as he learned to walk again, and Erica was by his side.

Although Tiger has acknowledged that he will never have a full-time career as a professional golfer again, he hasn’t given up on the sport. Just eight months after the accident, he was spotted back on the golf course. In Nov. 2021, he shared the first video of himself on the course. This came after months of needing crutches to help him simply walk around, so it was a major improvement.

In Dec. 2021, Tiger played in his first post-car accident golf tournament. He joined his son Charlie, now 13, for the PNC tournament, and the duo came in second place. Tiger shares Charlie, as well as a 14-year-old daughterSam, with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.

For the most part, Tiger and Erica have kept their relationship out of the public eye during their nearly five years together. However, at the beginning of 2022, they were photographed at the airport together, seemingly heading on a vacation or returning from one. Clearly, these two are still going strong!