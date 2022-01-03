Tiger Woods & GF Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits While Traveling On Vacation: Photos

New year, still very much in love. Tiger Woods was spotted with his girlfriend Erica Herman looking totally chill as the pair prepared to travel over the holiday weekend.

Coming or going? That much was unclear when Tiger Woods was spotted at LAX on Sunday January 2nd. The pro golfer and beloved dad was photographed in the Los Angeles airport with his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, wearing matching outfits as they made their way through the travel hub. She a black and white tie-dye sweat suit that matched the long board shorts Tiger was sporting, though he opted for a sweatshirt and a white cap to finish his look.

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman walk around LAX on January 2nd, 2022. (BENS / BACKGRID)

Whether the couple were returning from a New Year’s adventure or heading out on one was unclear, but what was definitely visible was the long leg brace Tiger wore on his right leg. Thankfully, it didn’t seem like the golfer was having trouble walking, but he’s clearly still recovering from the massive car accident that put him in the brace to begin with. At least he seems to be having a laugh about it; his sweatshirt  ‘Straight outta Ice Bath’, a nod to his physical therapy.

It’s been almost a year since Tiger  suffered multiple injuries after his February 23, 2021 car accident when his SUV turned over near Rolling Hills Estates, California. But Tiger has been working hard to recoup, and has already returned to the green in fighting form. In December, he returned to the green and competed with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Orlando, where they finished second to John Daly and his son John Daly II. Erica, who Tiger has been linked to since 2017, was there to hear them both on, along with Tiger’s daughter, Sam. 

Tiger Woodscelebrates with his girlfriend Erica Herman after reaching all-time record of 82 wins of the PGA tour at the final round of Zozo Championship PGA tour in October 2019. (JIJI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

But the best may still be to come for Tiger, if he sticks to his rehab. ““There’s a lot to look forward to, a lot of hard work to be done—being patient and progressing at a pace that is aggressive but not over the top,” Tiger explained in his first interview since the accident with Golf Digest. “Obviously, when I get in the gym and I get flowing and the endorphins get going, I want to go, go, go. That’s how I’ve been able to win so many tournaments.”

Here’s hoping there will be more tournaments in his future!