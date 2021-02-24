Erica Herman: 5 Things To Know About Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend As She Visits Him In The Hospital

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman, was spotted visiting him in the hospital after his terrifying rollover car crash. Learn more about Tiger’s partner, who is also close with his family.

Erica Herman rushed to the bedside of her 45-year-old boyfriend Tiger Woods following the golf superstar’s harrowing rollover SUV crash on Feb. 23 that left him hospitalized. He’s suffering from a broke lower leg, along with foot and ankle injuries, and underwent extensive orthopedic surgery. Erica was accompanied by Tiger’s caddie Joe LaCava as they arrived at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, so the golfer got two beloved visitors. You can see the photos here.

Erica showed how she’s part of Tiger’s family at the PNC Tournament on December 20, 2020, supporting the golfing legend and his 11-year-old son, Charlie. Erica joined Tiger’s ex-wife and Charlie’s mom, Elin Nordegren, at the event, where they watched on as the father-son duo took the green. Erica also spent time with the former couple’s daughter, 13-year-old Sam. Tiger and Erica appear to be just as strong as ever. Learn more about Erica Herman with the five facts below!

How Long Have Tiger & Erica Been Together?

Tiger and Erica began dating in 2017, and they met through work! Erica used to manage one of Tiger’s restaurants back in Florida, according to Golf.com. Their first public appearance was at the President’s Cup in 2017, in which Erica rocked a bright red polo and khaki shorts to the tournament in Jersey City, NJ.

Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. pic.twitter.com/xPK769CWCf — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2020

Erica Has Attended Tiger’s Golf Tournaments & More

Erica has been by Tiger’s side for a number of important occasions during his comeback. She was memorably with him when he earned his 15th Major title at the 2019 Masters. But The Masters weren’t her first rodeo! Erica also cheered on Tiger at the 2017 President’s Cup, as well as at the 2018 Ryder Cup. The couple also frequent other sporting events, and have been spotted at the U.S. Open cheering on tennis great Serena Williams and more.

How Old Is Erica?

Tiger’s gorgeous partner is reportedly 36, which makes nearly 10 years younger than her older beau, according to Business Insider. But age is just a number, and if their relationship works, that’s what matters the most. Over the course of their three-year relationship, the pair have shown how devoted to each other they are, and it’s believed that Erica may be living with Tiger and his two children.

Where Is Erica From?

Erica working at Tiger’s restaurant in Florida was no coincidence – she’s originally from the Sunshine State herself, The Metro reported.

Erica’s Relationship With Tiger’s Kids

Although the pair keep their relationship fairly quiet, it’s evident that Erica is very close with Tiger’s two children. Whether it’s supporting them at tournaments and milestone events or sitting down for a family dinner, like in the image above, Erica appears to have fostered a really loving bond with Sam and Charlie.

It’s been so thrilling to see Erica continue to support her boyfriend – we wonder how he shows support to her, as well! Even better, seeing his kids and former wife get on so well with Erica is wonderful to see. Hopefully, as Charlie’s potential golf career begins to take shape, fans will get to see more moments like the PNC Tournament in the future!