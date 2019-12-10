It’s a PDA hole-in-one! Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, made a rare red-carpet appearance in Australia and to celebrate, they sealed it with a kiss!

It’s not every day that Tiger Woods hits up a red carpet. It’s even rarer for him to attend an event with a date. So, when Tiger, 43, and his 33-year-old girlfriend Erica Herman attended the Presidents Cup Golf Gala at Crown Melbourne on Dec. 10, it was quite a sight. The two also PDA’d it up while on the red carpet. Not only did these two hold hands as they walked into the event, but they even paused so that Erica could give Tiger a kiss on the cheek! The whole display left Tiger smiling from ear to ear.

Tiger and Erica began dating in 2017 after they met through work. Erica used to run one of Tiger’s restaurants back in Florida, and the old saying – “the quickest way to a man’s heart is through his stomach” – proved true. They made their first public appearance at the Presidents Cup in 2017, and in 2018, their love went viral after she greeted Tiger with a kiss at the PGA Championship. Erin is Tiger’s third girlfriend since his divorce from Erin Nordegren – he was involved with Lindsey Vonn and Kristin Smith – but who’s counting?

It appears that the Presidents Cup holds a special place in Tiger and Erin’s hearts. Ahead of the event — which pits a team representing the United States against an International Team representing the rest of the world minus Europe – Tiger spoke about the 10,000-mil, 26-hour journey the Americans had to take to get to Australia. “Up front, there was a nice, open area where guys could mingle and have fun,” Tiger said during a Tuesday (Dec. 10) press conference, per GolfWeek. “There was a lot of card playing, a lot of trash-talking, a lot of needling. It was nonstop, literally nonstop, for over a day.”

“We’re still feeling it,” said Woods of the jetlag. There’s a 16-hour time difference from the US East Coast to Australian time, and Tiger said that it would take about a day for the American to adjust to being on the other hemisphere. “I mean, I know I am. We’ll hit that wall sometime this afternoon and got to push through it and get through the gala dinner tonight. I think by (Wednesday) afternoon, we should all start feeling pretty good.”

“Today is an important day for us to just walk and to stretch our legs a bit. Getting in yesterday after a 26-hour ride in a luxurious tin can, it’s nice to actually get out there and feel some fresh air,” he added. A little PDA will also help, right?