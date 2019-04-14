Erica Herman: 5 Things To Know About Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend At The Masters Tournament

She’s so supportive! Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman was spotted cheering him on at the Masters golf tournament on April 14!

Erica Herman joined 43-year-old boyfriend Tiger Woods‘ family at the Masters tournament on April 14, showing support for the famous golf player. When he won his fifth Masters title, Erica celebrated by wrapping her arms around him and sealed the win with a kiss. Not much is known about the woman in Tiger’s life, but here are five things you should know about the brunette beauty.

1. The two have been dating for two years. Tiger and Erica began dating in 2017, and they met through work! Erica used to “run” one of Tiger’s restaurants back in Florida, according to Golf.com. Their first public appearance was at the President’s Cup in 2017, in which Erica rocked a bright red polo and khaki shorts to the tournament in Jersey City, New Jersey.

2. Erica has shown public support for Tiger’s career multiple times. The Masters weren’t her first rodeo! Erica also cheered on Tiger at the aforementioned 2017 President’s Cup, as well as at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

3. Erica is 33 years old. Tiger’s gorgeous partner is reportedly 33, which makes her 10 years younger than her older beau, according to Business Insider. But age is just a number, and if their relationship works, that’s what matters.

4. She’s from Florida. Her working for Tiger’s restaurant in Florida was no coincidence – Erica is from the Sunshine State herself, The Metro reported.

5. Erica is a registered Republican. Tiger’s two-year girlfriend has registered as a Republican in the state of Florida, according to The Metro.

It’s so great to see Erica support her boyfriend – we wonder how he shows support to her, as well! HL sends a huge congratulations to Tiger on his latest golf win, and we can’t wait to see more from the happy couple in the future!