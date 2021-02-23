Breaking News

Tiger Woods In Surgery After Terrifying Car Crash: He Was ‘Extracted’ With ‘Jaws Of Life’

Tiger Woods of the US hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the fourth round of the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup final at Eastlake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 September 2018. Tournament play runs from 20 September to 23 September. Tour Championship golf tournament & FedEx Cup final, Atlanta, USA - 23 Sep 2018
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Compete at PNC Championship in Orlando.Carlton Golf Club. .Woods is paired with his 11-year-old son Charlie. 17 Dec 2020 Pictured: Tiger Woods is paired with his 11-year-old son Charlie. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA721780_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Flushing, NY - September 4th US OPEN: During the Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini match. Tiger Woods and his Daughter Sam Alexis Woods sit in Nadals September 4th, 2015. (Photo by Anthony Causi) Pictured: San Alexis Woods,Tiger Woods,San Alexis Woods Tiger Woods Mar’a Isabel Nadal Rafael Nadal Ref: SPL1116240 040915 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Tiger Woods reportedly sustained ‘moderate to critical’ injuries after being involved in a ‘roll-over’ car wreck, and the damage was so intense, authorities needed the ‘jaws of life’ to get him out of the car.

Update 3:00 PM ET: Tiger Woods suffered “multiple” leg injuries, his agent, Mark Steinberg, told Golf Digest. “He is currently in surgery, and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Original: Tiger Woods, 45, was involved with a “single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision on” Tuesday, February 23, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The accident took place “on the border of Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes,” around 7:12 AM PST. The vehicle was “traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road when it crashed.” Unfortunately, this was a major wreck, and the LASD reported it “sustained major damage.” Tiger, the “driver and sole occupant” in the car, was “extracted from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life.'” Alleged footage of the wreck – which you can see here – shows that the car was totaled. The vehicle’s front-right side appears torn to shreds. It is currently unclear what caused the accident.

After the Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics rescued Tiger from the crash, he was “then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries. The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.” CNN reported that Tiger has “moderate to critical” injuries. HollywoodLife has reached out to Tiger’s camp for a comment on the situation and will update the post with any new information when it becomes available.

Sadly, Tiger Woods has a history of vehicle incidents. He infamously wrecked his SUV in 2009 after getting into a fight with his then-wife, Elin Nordegren. In 2017, Tiger was arrested in Juniper, Florida, over Memorial Day for driving under the influence. “I understand the severity of what I did and take full responsibility for my actions,” the PGA legend said in a statement afterward, “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends, and the fans.”

Tiger Woods looks on from the 18th hole during the final round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA, on February 21, 2021. (AP)

“I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism.”

This post is updating….