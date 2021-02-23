Tiger Woods In Surgery After Terrifying Car Crash: He Was ‘Extracted’ With ‘Jaws Of Life’

Tiger Woods reportedly sustained ‘moderate to critical’ injuries after being involved in a ‘roll-over’ car wreck, and the damage was so intense, authorities needed the ‘jaws of life’ to get him out of the car.

Update 3:00 PM ET: Tiger Woods suffered “multiple” leg injuries, his agent, Mark Steinberg, told Golf Digest. “He is currently in surgery, and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Original: Tiger Woods, 45, was involved with a “single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision on” Tuesday, February 23, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The accident took place “on the border of Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes,” around 7:12 AM PST. The vehicle was “traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road when it crashed.” Unfortunately, this was a major wreck, and the LASD reported it “sustained major damage.” Tiger, the “driver and sole occupant” in the car, was “extracted from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life.'” Alleged footage of the wreck – which you can see here – shows that the car was totaled. The vehicle’s front-right side appears torn to shreds. It is currently unclear what caused the accident.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

After the Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics rescued Tiger from the crash, he was “then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries. The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.” CNN reported that Tiger has “moderate to critical” injuries. HollywoodLife has reached out to Tiger’s camp for a comment on the situation and will update the post with any new information when it becomes available.

LA County Fire tells us Tiger Woods was hospitalized with “moderate to critical” injuries after crash in Palos Verdes https://t.co/JMQaSze6qw — Jon Passantino (@passantino) February 23, 2021

Sadly, Tiger Woods has a history of vehicle incidents. He infamously wrecked his SUV in 2009 after getting into a fight with his then-wife, Elin Nordegren. In 2017, Tiger was arrested in Juniper, Florida, over Memorial Day for driving under the influence. “I understand the severity of what I did and take full responsibility for my actions,” the PGA legend said in a statement afterward, “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends, and the fans.”

“I expect more from myself, too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism.”

This post is updating….