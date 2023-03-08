Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Asks For NDA To Be Nullified, Hinting At Split

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman has reportedly filed documents seeking to nullify her Non-Disclosure Agreement from the pro golfer, 47. Erica, 38, cited two federal laws, which allow NDAs to be voided in cases of sexual harassment or assault, according to Page Six. While the new filing doesn’t directly say what the couple’s current relationship status is, it does seemingly point to a split between the couple.

The two laws that Erica had cited were the Speak Out Act and Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021. While the former restaurant manager has not accused Tiger of sexual misconduct, but the documents state that she’s “currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom,” per People. She’s reportedly seeking clarity, as she’s unsure of if the NDA is enforceable. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Tiger Woods for comment.

Tiger and Erica have been dating since 2017. She made her first public appearance with the legendary golfer at the President’s Cup tournament in Jersey City, NJ back in September of that year. They reportedly met because Erica was a manager at a restaurant that Tiger owned, according to Golf.com. The couple’s personal and professional relationship is also cited as part of why Erica is seeking clarity on the NDA.

While Erica supported Tiger at many different golf tournaments, they seldomly appeared together at other events and appeared to keep their relationship mostly private. Most recently, they were spotted at the 2022 US Tennis Open, cheering on Serena Williams, at the end of August. Tiger spoke about Erica helping his recovery in his first interview after his terrifying 2021 car crash. “Even in the hospital, I would have [girlfriend] Erica [Herman] and [friend] Rob [McNamara] throw me something. Throw me anything,” he told Golf Digest.

When Tiger returned to the Masters Tournament in 2022, Erica complimented his strong commitment to the game of golf in an interview with Golf.com. “He’d just worked so hard to be here, that was the one thing I knew: once he got here, he wasn’t going to go home,” she said.

While Erica has not accused the golfer of sexual harassment or assault, Tiger has publicly struggled with sex addiction in the past. Years before he met Erica, the PGA champ was previously married to Elin Nordegren from 2004 to 2010, and they have two children. It was reported in 2009 that Tiger had cheated on her, and he publicly came forward admitting to being unfaithful soon after, and the pair divorced.

Shortly after coming forward with the confession, Tiger checked himself into rehab to receive treatment for sex addiction. “I want to say to each of you simply and directly I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible and selfish behavior I engaged in,” he said in a 2010 press conference, per ABC News. “The issue involved here was my repeated irresponsible behavior. I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated. What I did is not acceptable, and I am the only person to blame.”