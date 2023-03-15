Tiger Woods & Erica Herman: The Reported Reasons Why They Had Nasty Split

Tiger Woods, 47, and his ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, 38, called it quits and the initial news was so shocking that fans weren’t even sure what transpired between the pair! After Erica brought a lawsuit against Tiger for $30 million and he filed court documents calling her a “jilted ex-girlfriend,” their followers obviously wanted to know why, and it now appears the reason was the clashing “over time and money,” per US Weekly.

“Erica thought Tiger was never at home, and Tiger thought Erica was spending too much and living too lavish of a lifestyle,” a source told the outlet of what prompted the “breakdown in their relationship.” The insider also confirmed the couple “started out strong” and that Erica was a team player, especially when Tiger got into his horrific car accident in 2021. “[Erica] was his best friend, nurse and lover and things were great,” the insider said.

The “breakdown in their relationship”, however, reportedly prompted Erica to file the lawsuit, claiming Tiger owes her $30 million for locking her out of his home during an apparent Oct. 2022 split, which he initiated. Erica said she had an oral agreement through Tiger’s trust that gave her permission to reside at his home for five more years. She’s suing for damages, including attorney fees, under the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act. In court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Tiger responded by calling her a “jilted ex-girlfriend.”

The former couple was first linked back in Sept. 2017 when they made an appearance at the Presidents Cup tournament in New Jersey. Erica would also end up on the sidelines cheering for Tiger at the 2018 Ryder Cup and when he earned his 15th Major title at the 2019 Masters.

At the PNC Tournament, she supported Tiger alongside his son, Charlie. Erica even joined Tiger’s ex-wife and Charlie’s mom, Elin Nordegren, at the event, where they watched on as the father-son duo took the green. Erica also spent time with the former couple’s daughter, 13-year-old Sam.

Meanwhile, Tiger and Elin were together from 2004 until 2009, when news of Tiger’s infamous infidelities broke. The couple officially divorced on August 23, 2010. After the split, Tiger went on to date Olympic skiing gold medalist Lindsey Vonn from 2013 to 2015.