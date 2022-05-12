Lindsey Vonn’s Boyfriend: All About Diego Osorio & Her Exes, Including Tiger Woods

Lindsey Vonn is an accomplished athlete, a former alpine ski racer on the US Ski Team. In addition to winning four World Cup overall championships, she’s also had a vast romantic history, dating fellow athletes as well as entertainment industry figures.

Below we break down Lindsey’s loves, from her current boyfriend, Diego Osorio, to one of her most famous suitors, Tiger Woods.

Diego Osorio

Lindsey has most recently been linked to tequila company Lobos 1707 founder and actor Diego Osorio. Rumblings about their relationship came a few months after she was engaged to NHL player P.K. Subban. The pair was first photographed together last spring in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, per Page Six, and reportedly met through a mutual friend months before that.

View Related Gallery Lindsey Vonn’s Hottest Red Carpet Looks — Photos Lindsey Vonn 'Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season' film premiere, Arrivals, Writers Guild Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2019 Lindsey Vonn amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2021

At the time, the friend said the two were just “having fun,” but it seems, about a year later, that they’re still going strong. They were spotted holding hands (and looking stylish at that!) at a super bowl after party in February.

P.K. Subban

Lindsey began dating Canadian professional hockey player P.K. Subban in 2018. The pair mnde their red carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Awards in June 2018 and were engaged by Aug. 2019. Although P.K. popped the question the first time around in their Los Angeles home, Lindsey decided to also surprised P.K. with a ring and her own marriage proposal amid the Christmas holiday season in 2019.

The engagement, however, lasted only until Dec. 2020 and both parties released statements on Instagram announcing their separation.

“Over the past 3 years, P.K. and I have had some incredible times together,” Lindsey wrote via Instagram in a since-deleted post. “He is a kind, good man and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

The hockey star also took to Instagram at the time to compliment his ex-fiancée. “Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know,” P.K. wrote in a now-deleted post. “I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Kenan Smith

Lindsey was linked to the former LA Rams assistant coach Kenan Smith in 2016, and the couple was proud to show off their love at the time. The pair were spotted at various public events, including the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales premiere, the 2017 ESPYs, and the 2017 French Open.

They ended up calling things off in Nov. 2017, about a year after going public with the relationship. “Unfortunately, their busy schedules ultimately took a toll on the relationship,” a friend of the skier told People. “It was amicable and they are still friends.”

Tiger Woods

One of Lindsey’s highest profile loves was of course professional golfer Tiger Woods. The pair met at a charity event in 2012 and hit it off right away, confirming their relationship a year later in a Facebook post on March 19, 2003. “I guess it wasn’t a well-kept secret but yes, I am dating Tiger Woods,” Lindsey wrote on the social media platform. “Our relationship evolved from a friendship into something more over these past few months and it has made me very happy.”

The couple split in 2015 apparently according to conflicting schedules, and Lindsey was vocal about her feelings on the matter. “I loved him and I still love him,” she told CNN in Nov. 2015, six months after they announced their split. “I had an amazing three years with him, but, you know, sometimes things just don’t work out, and unfortunately it didn’t work out for us.”

“I mean … I was in love,” she also told Sports Illustrated in Jan. 2018. “I loved him and we’re still friends. Sometimes, I wish he would have listened to me a little more, but he’s very stubborn and he likes to go his own way. I hope this latest comeback sticks. I hope he goes back to winning tournaments.”

Thomas Vonn

Lindsey was married to a fellow alpine skier Thomas Vonn from 2007 until their divorce was finalized in 2013. The former pair initially bonded in 2002 over the sport at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. After getting married, Thomas went on to become her coach which wasn’t the greatest move, since it was difficult to “have business in the relationship,” Lindsey told Vogue in 2013. “It definitely did not work for me, and I would not recommend it. I would also not recommend getting married!”

Lindsey again spoke about marriage, in particular to her ex, with Sports Illustrated in 2011. “I probably shouldn’t have gotten married so young, but I won’t say I regret it,” she told the outlet at the time, also noting how she was reluctant to change her name back to her maiden name, Kildow, which she obviously did not. “People come to races to see Lindsey Vonn. It’s my stage name. It’s who I am on the hill. Maybe I’ll change it back when I retire. Or if I get married again.”