Lindsey Vonn Reveals Where She Stands With Ex Tiger Woods 6 Years After Split

Lindsey Vonn is opening up about her current relationship status with ex Tiger Woods while promoting her new memoir. She also spoke about his recovery after his terrifying car accident.

Lindsey Vonn, 37, and Tiger Woods, 46, dated for almost 3 years, and the skier has no bad blood when it comes to her ex. “We are friends and, of course, I’m happy that he is back and healthy,” she told Entertainment Tonight when talking about his car accident. “And, you know, it was a tough time for him. So I am just happy that he is back with his kids.”

Lindsey and Tiger started dating in 2013 and split in May 2015. The alpine ski racer admitted that juggling relationships and being an athlete came with its own set of struggles. “Being an athlete and focusing 100 percent on my skiing, being in a relationship was difficult because I didn’t really want to fight or argue,” she said. “So I just kind of compromised and I was like, ‘I’m traveling to them and I’m doing want they want to do too, and I’m having what dinner they want to have.’ I wanted to please and I just sacrificed myself.”

Prior to her relationship with Tiger, Lindsey was married to former U.S. Ski Team athlete Thomas Vonn. She started dating NHL player P.K. Subban in 2018, and they got engaged the following year. They broke up in 2020 but remain friends. Despite past relationships not working out, Lindsey hopes to have a family someday.

“I am 37, so I am definitely looking forward to having a family at some point, but you kind of need to have a partner for that,” she continued. “I am in a good place. We will see what happens, but I definitely want a family at some point in the future.”

The retired skier doesn’t get into specifics regarding her relationships in her memoir, Rise: My Story, because she doesn’t think they’re “worth the pages. I’m stronger and I’m better and I’ve learned from my past and I’ve learned from my relationships. I think we all make decisions the best we can from the information that we’re given and I learned and I moved on.”