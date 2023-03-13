Tigers Woods Confirms Erica Herman Split As He Labels Her A ‘Jilted Ex’ Amid Legal Battle

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman have gone their separate ways, the golf pro has confirmed. The 47-year-old called Erica, 38, a “jilted ex-girlfriend” in court documents he filed on Monday morning, which were obtained by HollywoodLife. Erica had filed a lawsuit against Tiger in the beginning of March asking to be removed from her non-disclosure agreement, which she signed when the couple started dating in 2017, per People. In court documents obtained by the outlet, Erica cited the Speak Out Act, which allows NDAs to become null and void if sexual harassment and sexual assault claims arise. Erica did not make any accusations against Tiger, per the documents.

In his March 13 filing, Tiger said his ex-girlfriend had no right to terminate the NDA, as she did not accuse him of sexual assault or any sort of wrongdoing. “Ms. Herman’s position is utterly meritless,” the documents read. “It is a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect.”

Erica previously claimed in a different lawsuit she filed that Tiger owes her $30 million for locking her out of his home during an apparent Oct. 2022 breakup, which he initiated. Erica said she had an oral agreement through Tiger’s trust that gave her permission to reside at his home for five more years. She’s suing for damages, including attorney fees, under the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act.

The former couple was first linked back in Sept. 2017 when they made an appearance at the Presidents Cup tournament in New Jersey. Erica would also end up on the sidelines cheering for Tiger at the 2018 Ryder Cup and when he earned his 15th Major title at the 2019 Masters.

During the romance, Erica, a former restaurant manager, kept her profile relatively low. She rarely attended non-golfing events with Tiger, and was only featured on his Instagram three times over the course of their years-long romance. As for Erica, it appears she doesn’t have any social media accounts.

In 2021, Erica rushed to the bedside of her then-boyfriend following the golf superstar’s harrowing rollover SUV crash that left him hospitalized. He suffered a broken lower leg, along with foot and ankle injuries, and underwent extensive orthopedic surgery. They kept private while he recuperated, only to resurface together at the 2022 U.S. Open, where they cheered on tennis great Serena Williams and more.

Erica also bonded with Tiger’s family during their time together. At the PNC Tournament, she supported Tiger alongside his son, Charlie. Erica even joined Tiger’s ex-wife and Charlie’s mom, Elin Nordegren, at the event, where they watched on as the father-son duo took the green. Erica also spent time with the former couple’s daughter, 13-year-old Sam.

Tiger and Elin were together from 2004 until 2009, when news of Tiger’s infamous infidelities broke. The couple officially divorced on August 23, 2010. After the split, Tiger went on to date Olympic skiing gold medalist Lindsey Vonn from 2013 to 2015.