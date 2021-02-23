Tiger Woods: 1st Photos & Video Of Car Crash Scene After Golfer Is Raced To The Hospital

See Pics & Video

The scene of Tiger Woods’ solo rollover SUV crash shows how badly damaged the vehicle was when rescuers reached the golf legend. Fortunately he survived with only serious injuries to both of his legs.

Tiger Woods is lucky to be alive after his 2021 Genesis SUV rolled down an embankment in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA shortly after 7am on Feb. 23. Photos and aerial videos from the scene show his badly damaged vehicle, with the entire front windshield gone from where firefighters broke through it to help rescue Tiger. An airbag deployed, and the force of the impact caused the hood of the car to fly upwards, exposing the mangled engine and parts underneath. Fortunately Tiger was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred, according to authorities.

It was initially reported by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that firefighters needed the jaws of life to extract the golf legend from the vehicle, but sheriff’s personnel later said at a 3pm PST news conference that tool was not used. Instead an axe was used to break the front windshield. Authorities said Tiger was alert and able to communicate with first responders on scene. The 45-year-old was then transported to the trauma center at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in stable condition with serious injuries.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department held the briefing where it was revealed, “he was alive and he was conscious — that’s the extent of that” and that Tiger had suffered serious injuries to both legs. Authorities also noted that there was “no evidence of impairment” on Tiger’s part. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. “There were no other life threatening injuries to my knowledge,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters.

Officials noted that vehicles travel at “a relatively greater speed than normal slopes and curves” in that area, and that the road “has a high frequency of accidents.” Tiger didn’t appear to have braked, as there were “No skidmarks, no braking. First contact was with the center median where he hit the curb and a tree, with several rollovers in the process.” Villanueva noted that the interior of the car was not as badly damaged as the exterior, and that the interior being more intact prevented the crash from being a “fatal” one. The LA County Fire Chief noted that Tiger did not “need any other life saving procedures on scene.”

A neighbor near the crash site called 911 about the accident. Villanueva noted that Tiger’s manager didn’t want any more information about his current condition released at the news conference. The sheriff said that while in the hospital, Tiger was alert enough to ask that a member of his team be contacted.