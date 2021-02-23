Lindsey Vonn & More Pray For Tiger Woods After Horrific Crash: ‘Praying For Tiger Right Now’

Athletes, actors and more sent their love and support to Tiger Woods hours after the beloved athlete and pro golfer was injured in a terrifying car crash. Read their hopeful messages and ‘prayers’ for Tiger.

Hollywood and the world of sports icons alike are sending their best wishes and prayers to Tiger Woods following a horrific “single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision” that took place in Los Angeles on February 23. The beloved athlete, 45, was immediately rushed to the hospital following the accident, which required first-responders to use the “jaws of life” to extract Tiger from the mangled vehicle. Once the news went public, stars across the entertainment industry and world of sports sent touching messages, tributes, and hope for Tiger’s recovery.

Lindsey Vonn

Praying for TW right now 🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn took to Twitter to share her message of love and support to Tiger on February 23. “Praying for TW right now,” she wrote, adding a prayer hands emoji. The Olympia gold medalist previously dated Tiger from March 2013 until they went their separate ways in May 2015.

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!! — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) February 23, 2021

Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith sent a message to Tiger and his fans on Twitter mere moments after news of the accident went public. “Prayers up for the GOAT [Tiger Woods] who was in an accident this morning,” Jada wrote in her tweet. “Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!”

Prior to her message, Jada tweeted photos from her outing with Tiger. “Guess who I had the most awesome golf day with yesterdayyyyyy??? Yes! The magnificent!!!! Yes … dreams come true,” she shared earlier in the day. “I can’t wait for you to see my golf journey with Tiger. Stay tuned!”

Karl-Anthony Towns

Basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns also tweeted about Tiger. “Prayers up for [Tiger Woods],” he sent out on February 23. His tweet included a series of prayer hand emojis, as well.

Chad Johnson

Hope Tiger Woods is okay 🙏🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 23, 2021

Football wide receiver Chad Johnson sent his hopes to Tiger and his family during this incredibly horrifying time, as well. “Hope Tiger is ok,” he tweeted. Chad also included a prayer hands emoji at the end of his message.

Isaiah Thomas

NBA star Isaiah Thomas also hoped and prayed for Tiger’s recovery. “Prayers up,” he wrote. Isaiah also tagged Tiger’s Twitter handle and added a prayer hands emoji, too.

Ian Poulter

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad🙏🏼 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 23, 2021

Ian Poulter, one of Tiger’s peers on the PGA Tour, also tweeted out a message as news of Tiger’s horrifying car accident came to light. “Thoughts are with [Tiger Woods] and others involved,” Ian wrote. “Wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad,” he added, including a prayer hands emoji.

Reggie Bush

We praying for you @TigerWoods bounce back champ! 🙏🏾 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 23, 2021

Former American football star Reggie Bush joined many in hoping that Tiger would recover from his injuries. “We praying for you [Tiger Woods],” he wrote, adding, “bounce back champ!” Like many who’d tweeted before him, Reggie added a prayer hands emoji.

Julian Edelman

Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon… prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback 🐅 🙏 https://t.co/lluhInJex9 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021

New England Patriot football star Julian Edelman also tweeted his hopes for Tiger’s recovery. “Thinking of [Tiger Woods] this afternoon,” he began his message. “Prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback.” He added a tiger emoji and prayer hands, too.

Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez also tweeted a message of support for Tiger. “Praying for my brother [Tiger Woods] as we all anxiously await more news,” he wrote. “Thinking of him and his entire family.” A-Rod also added a prayer hands emoji to his message of love and support for his fellow athlete.