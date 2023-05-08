Tiger Woods Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Ex Erica Herman In New Court Docs

Tiger Woods, 47, has been accused of sexual harassment by his ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, 38, in court documents that Erica’s attorney filed in Florida on May 5. The court docs, which were obtained by HollywoodLife, state that Tiger “decided to pursue a sexual relationship” with Erica after she got a job at his South Florida restaurant. Tiger allegedly forced Erica to sign an NDA, or she’d be fired from her job, and now Erica is seeking to be released from the NDA. Her lawyer said in the docs, “A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment.”

Erica leveled a number of serious allegations against Tiger, who she dated from 2017 to 2022. In the docs, Erica’s attorney claimed that Tiger “became disgruntled” with his relationship with Erica, so the athlete allegedly “tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA.”

Erica accused Tiger of coming up with a cruel “scheme” against her last October when they broke up. Her attorney claimed in the docs that Tiger tricked Erica into leaving their Florida mansion for a getaway weekend to the Bahamas. Erica, per the docs, was allegedly driven to the airport where she was met by Tiger’s attorney, who “told her that she was not going anywhere, would never see Mr. Woods again, had been locked out of the house, and could not return.”

This isn’t the first time Erica’s taken legal action against Tiger. In March 2023, Erica filed to nullify the NDA from the golfer, per Page Six. Before that, Erica filed a lawsuit against her famous ex that claimed he owes her $30 million for locking her out of his home after breaking up in Oct. 2022. Erica claimed she had an oral agreement through Tiger’s trust that gave her permission to reside at his home for five more years. She’s suing for damages, including attorney fees, under the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act. Tiger responded to Erica’s March 2023 lawsuit by calling her a “jilted ex-girlfriend” in court documents obtained by HL.

The former couple started dating in 2017 and Erica was a major cheerleader for Tiger at many golf events, including the 2018 Ryder Cup and when he earned his 15th Major title at the 2019 Master. Erica also supported the athlete after he got into a brutal car accident in 2021. Erica grew close to Tiger’s children Sam, 15, and Charlie, 14, when they dated.