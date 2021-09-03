Tiger Woods’ Kids: Meet His 2, Look-Alike Children — Son Charlie, 12, & Daughter Sam, 14

Find out more about both of the legendary golfer’s kids from his marriage to his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Few golfers have achieved the level of respect that Tiger Woods, 45, has. The four-time PGA Tour champion has been in the spotlight since he was just a little kid, and he went pro when he was just 20-years-old. Tiger got married in 2004 to model Elin Nordegren, 41, and the pair had two beautiful children together. Unfortunately, the marriage wasn’t meant to be, as the pair split up in 2010, following a highly publicized cheating scandal, where it was revealed that the golfer had had an affair with New York club hostess Rachel Uchitel. Despite the very public separation from Elin, Tiger seems like he has a great relationship with both of his kids. Find out more about his son and daughter here!

Sam Alexis

Elin gave birth to the couple’s first child Sam Alexis, 14, in 2007. Shortly after she was born, Tiger explained that her name was important to both him and Elin. “We wanted to have a name that would be meaningful to either side of the family, my side or Elin‘s side, because she was born (the day after) Father’s Day. It just happened to fit. My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born. He rarely ever called me Tiger. I would ask him, ‘Why don’t you ever call me Tiger?’ He says,’Well, you look more like a Sam,” he said at the time, via USA Today. Both of Tiger’s kids have been mostly kept out of the public eye, but when the golfer was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump in 2019, the whole family attended the ceremony.

After Tiger had his terrifying car crash on February 23 in Los Angeles, both Sam and Charlie stayed with their mom while the golfer recovered. Despite Tiger and Elin’s high-profile divorce, the mom wanted to make sure that both kids spent time with their dad, while he got better.

Charlie Axel

Elin and Tiger welcomed their son Charlie Axel, 12, to the world in 2009. Charlie has definitely taken after his dad a bit, and the little one has started to golf also. The pro’s son made his debut in the PNC Tournament alongside his dad in the father-son competition, in December 2020. Just like Tiger’s late-father Earl Woods, it seems like the golfer has bonded with his boy over the game, and he’s encouraged him to do his best. Tiger’s spoken about how important it is to not discourage his son from the game that he’s made a career out of. I just don’t want him to hate the game,” he said in a July episode of the Golf Digest series A Round With Tiger. “I don’t want him to fall into that trap. I get emotional about it. Some of my best memories are being out there with my dad.

It seems like Tiger bonds with both his son and daughter regularly. Back in April 2020, he shared a photo with the children and his girlfriend Erica Herman, when the Masters Tournament had been scheduled. While the tournament had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiger still dined like he’d won the green jacket. “Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family,” he wrote in the photo’s caption.