Tiger Woods’ Kids: Meet His 2, Look-Alike Children — Son Charlie, 12, & Daughter Sam, 14

Tiger Woods, Sam Woods, Charlie Woods
Andrew Gombert/EPA/Shutterstock
Tiger Woods, left, smiles as he stands with his daughter Sam, left to right, mother Kultida, and wife Elin Nordegren, next to a bronze statue bearing the likeness of Tiger with his late father Earl Woods, during its unveiling inside the the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Jan. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
** FILE ** In this Jan. 21, 2008 file photo, Swedish model Elin Nordegren, wife of Tiger Woods, holds their daughter Sam, as she arrives at a ceremony where a bronze statue bearing the likeness of Tiger with his late father Earl Woods was unveiled inside the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, Calif. Even with his golf done for the year, Tiger Woods found something to celebrate Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2008: His wife is pregnant with their second child. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Tiger Woods, daughter Sam Woods and wife Elin Nordegren, before a NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2009.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Find out more about both of the legendary golfer’s kids from his marriage to his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Few golfers have achieved the level of respect that Tiger Woods45, has. The four-time PGA Tour champion has been in the spotlight since he was just a little kid, and he went pro when he was just 20-years-old. Tiger got married in 2004 to model Elin Nordegren, 41, and the pair had two beautiful children together. Unfortunately, the marriage wasn’t meant to be, as the pair split up in 2010, following a highly publicized cheating scandal, where it was revealed that the golfer had had an affair with New York club hostess Rachel Uchitel. Despite the very public separation from Elin, Tiger seems like he has a great relationship with both of his kids. Find out more about his son and daughter here!

Tiger hitting the golf course with both kids in 2015. (Andrew Gombert/EPA/Shutterstock)

Sam Alexis

Tiger posed with his kids, mom, and girlfriend Erica Herman after receiving the Medal of Freedom. (Shutterstock)

Elin gave birth to the couple’s first child Sam Alexis, 14, in 2007. Shortly after she was born, Tiger explained that her name was important to both him and Elin. “We wanted to have a name that would be meaningful to either side of the family, my side or Elin‘s side, because she was born (the day after) Father’s Day. It just happened to fit. My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born. He rarely ever called me Tiger. I would ask him, ‘Why don’t you ever call me Tiger?’ He says,’Well, you look more like a Sam,” he said at the time, via USA Today. Both of Tiger’s kids have been mostly kept out of the public eye, but when the golfer was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump in 2019, the whole family attended the ceremony.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Compete at PNC Championship in Orlando.Carlton Golf Club. .Woods is paired with his 11-year-old son Charlie. 17 Dec 2020 Pictured: Tiger Woods is paired with his 11-year-old son Charlie. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA721780_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Flushing, NY - September 4th US OPEN: During the Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini match. Tiger Woods and his Daughter Sam Alexis Woods sit in Nadals September 4th, 2015. (Photo by Anthony Causi) Pictured: San Alexis Woods,Tiger Woods,San Alexis Woods Tiger Woods Mar’a Isabel Nadal Rafael Nadal Ref: SPL1116240 040915 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

After Tiger had his terrifying car crash on February 23 in Los Angeles, both Sam and Charlie stayed with their mom while the golfer recovered. Despite Tiger and Elin’s high-profile divorce, the mom wanted to make sure that both kids spent time with their dad, while he got better.

Charlie Axel

Elin and Tiger welcomed their son Charlie Axel, 12, to the world in 2009. Charlie has definitely taken after his dad a bit, and the little one has started to golf also. The pro’s son made his debut in the PNC Tournament alongside his dad in the father-son competition, in December 2020. Just like Tiger’s late-father Earl Woods, it seems like the golfer has bonded with his boy over the game, and he’s encouraged him to do his best. Tiger’s spoken about how important it is to not discourage his son from the game that he’s made a career out of. I just don’t want him to hate the game,” he said in a July episode of the Golf Digest series A Round With Tiger. “I don’t want him to fall into that trap. I get emotional about it. Some of my best memories are being out there with my dad.

It seems like Tiger bonds with both his son and daughter regularly. Back in April 2020, he shared a photo with the children and his girlfriend Erica Herman, when the Masters Tournament had been scheduled. While the tournament had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiger still dined like he’d won the green jacket. “Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family,” he wrote in the photo’s caption.