Elin Nordegren Has Done Everything To Make Sure Kids See Tiger Woods Since Crash: She’s ‘Amazing’

Following Tiger Woods’ terrifying car wreck, ex-wife Elin Nordegren has reportedly ‘bent over backwards’ to make sure he still gets time with their kids.

Six weeks after Tiger Woods rolled his SUV while driving to a Los Angeles golf course, the 45-year-old sports icon is still on the mend. Thankfully, the horrific car crash didn’t stop him from seeing his son Charlie, 12, and daughter Sam, 13. Apparently, Tiger can thank his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, for that, since PEOPLE reports that the 41-year-old former model has been “amazing” in letting the kids spend time with him. “She’s been incredible since the crash,” notes the publication. “She has bent over backwards to make sure that [Tiger] can see the kids while he recovers from his injuries.”

Elin and Tiger are reportedly “working well to make sure that the kids have as much access to them as they want,” notes PEOPLE. This means that Sam and Charlie can pop over to Tiger’s or head over to Elin’s “anytime they want.” This freedom seems to be working out, because the publication notes that there’s “very little jealousy” between the former couple over “who gets to spend what time with the kids.”

Tiger is back home in Florida to complete his recovery. The golf champ suffered a fractured right tibia and fibula, as well as a laceration to the lower front jaw, and bruises on his right and left rib cage. The injuries to his leg were stabilized with a rod, screws, and pins, and Tiger spent nearly three weeks in the hospital. He is “good spirits,” according to PEOPLE, who notes that he’s still dealing with “some pain.” However, Tiger is reported “focused on his continued recovery,” and that includes a rehabilitation plan, “great medical care,” and a positive mental attitude.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced on Wednesday (Apr. 7) that his department determined the cause of Tiger’s crash: excessive speed. “The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate a curve of the roadway. Estimated speeds at the first area of impact were 84 to 87 miles per hour in the final estimated speed when the vehicle struck the tree was 75 miles per hour,” said the sheriff during a press conference. “There [were] no signs of impairment. Our primary concern, once we, obviously at the scene of the collision, was his safety.”

Tiger was driving his Genesis GV80 SUV to a golf course when he struck the raised median. The SUV lost control, crossed two lanes of oncoming traffic, uprooted a tree, and rolled down the treacherous embankment. The sheriff also called any claims that Tiger was receiving “special treatment” in the crash investigation as “absolutely false.”