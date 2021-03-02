Tiger Woods’ Kids Sam, 13, & Charlie, 11, Pictured For The 1st Time With Mom Elin Since Dad’s Car Crash

The first photos of Tiger Woods’ kids taken after their dad’s terrifying car crash have surfaced. The children, Sam and Charlie, were pictured with their mom Elin Nordegren as they left a soccer practice.

Tiger Woods‘ 13-year-old daughter Sam and 11-year-old son Charlie emerged in public following their dad’s near-fatal car crash. The first post-accident photos of Tiger’s kids were taken as Sam and Charlie left a soccer practice with their mom and Tiger’s ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, on Feb. 27. The 41-year-old Swedish model was also holding her 17-month-old baby Arthur whom she shares with her husband, NFL retiree Jordan Cameron, 32, while the trio was pictured at a park in Palm Beach, Florida. You can see the pictures of the family outing, here.

Charlie held a soccer ball and rocked sports gear as he walked with his family, who was also accompanied by Elin’s new husband. The soccer outing happened as Tiger was healing from the “multiple” injuries that the 45-year-old Masters champion sustained from a one-car accident on Feb. 23.

Tiger was driving on the “border of Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes” in Southern California when his 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV was involved in a “single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision” on Feb. 23, which the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported hours after the accident. The legendary golfer had to be “extracted” from his damaged vehicle with the “Jaws Of Life” (a type of tool) and he was taken to the hospital afterwards. The cause of the crash was not reported.

Tiger suffered “significant orthopedic injuries to his lower right extremity (leg)” from the crash that were treated in an “emergency surgery,” his team revealed via Twitter. He later received “follow-up procedures” on Feb. 26, and after the second surgery, Tiger’s team announced in another Twitter statement that he was “now recovering and in good spirits.” Tiger confirmed this to be true by later sharing a heartfelt message for his fans after the surgeries.

Just two months before the car incident, Tiger got the chance to play with his son, Charlie, at the 2020 PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together. It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer, and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship,” Tiger had gushed in a statement.