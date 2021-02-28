Tiger Woods Breaks Silence 5 Days After Car Crash & Thanks Fans For Getting Him Through A ‘Tough Time’

For the first time since being involved in a terrifying car crash, Tiger Woods took to Twitter to thank fans and fellow golfers for paying tribute to him

Various golfers who played during the WGC-Workday Championship on Feb. 28 honored Tiger Woods by wearing a red shirt to imitate his signature look on the golf course. The tournament took place just days after Tiger was involved in a car crash, and several golfers and fans wanted to make sure Tiger knew they were thinking of him during this difficult time. Tiger took notice of the gesture, and took to Twitter afterward to let everyone know how grateful he was.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts,” Tiger wrote. “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.” This was the first time that Tiger had put out his own statement since being involved in the scary, one-car accident on Feb. 23.

The legendary golfer went through an extensive surgery on his right leg following the crash. He remains hospitalized as he recovers from the injuries. On Feb. 26, he underwent follow-up procedures, and his team confirmed that he was in “good spirits” as he recovered. “Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days,” the message read. “We will not have any further updates at this time.”

It’s unclear how this leg injury will affect Tiger’s future golf career, but People reported that he is determined to make a comeback. A top surgeon, who did not treat Tiger himself, also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tiger’s past ability to “come back from adversity” is a good sign. “If I were to bet on someone with all those hurdles, with all those challenges, I would bet on that guy,” the surgeon explained. “What I’m saying is, there is no one that is a better soldier, a better wizard at all of it, than Tiger.”