Tiger Woods Admits He Gets ‘Emotional’ About His Son Charlie, 12, Playing Golf In New Series

Tiger Woods & son Charlie
Shutterstock
Tiger Woods of the US hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the fourth round of the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup final at Eastlake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 September 2018. Tournament play runs from 20 September to 23 September. Tour Championship golf tournament & FedEx Cup final, Atlanta, USA - 23 Sep 2018
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Compete at PNC Championship in Orlando.Carlton Golf Club. .Woods is paired with his 11-year-old son Charlie. 17 Dec 2020 Pictured: Tiger Woods is paired with his 11-year-old son Charlie. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA721780_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Flushing, NY - September 4th US OPEN: During the Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini match. Tiger Woods and his Daughter Sam Alexis Woods sit in Nadals September 4th, 2015. (Photo by Anthony Causi) Pictured: San Alexis Woods,Tiger Woods,San Alexis Woods Tiger Woods Mar’a Isabel Nadal Rafael Nadal Ref: SPL1116240 040915 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
In a new series filmed before his February car crash, Tiger Woods opened up about his reservations about his son Charlie, 12, pursuing a career in golf.

Tiger Woods, 45, has mixed feelings about his 12-year-old son Charlie following in his golfing footsteps. In the first episode of A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons, a new Golf Digest series that was filmed the day before Tiger’s Feb. 23 car wreck, the golf pro spoke to Jada Pinkett Smith about how Charlie has taken a liking to the sport. “He just watched me do it and just kind of does it,” said Tiger, who learned how to play golf at a young age from his own father, late pro Earl Woods.

However, Tiger does not necessarily want his son to continue the family legacy. “I just don’t want him to hate the game,” he admitted to Jada. “I don’t want him to fall into that trap. I get emotional about it. Some of my best memories are being out there with my dad. Left hand grip just a touch more. There you go.” Tiger shares Charlie, as well as daughter Sam, 14, with ex-wife Elin Nordegen.

Tiger Woods & son Charlie
Tiger Woods plays golf with his son Charlie (Shutterstock)

Tiger has taken his son on the golf course a few times — and Charlie has already showed some impressive skills for his age. In Dec. 2020, the pair competed together at the 2020 PNC Championship, formerly known as the “Father/Son Challenge,” and Charlie made an incredible shot that was just shy of an eagle shot. Tiger had a big smile on his face while out on the course watching Charlie, who twinned with his legendary father in a bright purple golf shirt.

Tiger Woods, left, smiles as he stands with his daughter Sam, left to right, mother Kultida, and wife Elin Nordegren, next to a bronze statue bearing the likeness of Tiger with his late father Earl Woods, during its unveiling inside the the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Jan. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
** FILE ** In this Jan. 21, 2008 file photo, Swedish model Elin Nordegren, wife of Tiger Woods, holds their daughter Sam, as she arrives at a ceremony where a bronze statue bearing the likeness of Tiger with his late father Earl Woods was unveiled inside the Tiger Woods Learning Center in Anaheim, Calif. Even with his golf done for the year, Tiger Woods found something to celebrate Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2008: His wife is pregnant with their second child. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Tiger Woods, daughter Sam Woods and wife Elin Nordegren, before a NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2009.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together,” Tiger told GOLFTV a month before the tournament. “It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer, and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship.” Tiger also said that Charlie is “starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions. I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad [growing up].”

Tiger Woods & son Charlie
Tiger Woods competes in a golf tournament with his son Charlie (Photo: Shutterstock)

Tiger’s new show was filmed the day before he suffered severe injuries in a car wreck in Southern California. He lost control of his car and rolled down an embankment on the border of Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes, causing traumatic injuries to his right leg, open fractures to both his tibia and fibula, a bruised rib cage, and lacerations to his lower front jaw. He hasn’t played golf since the accident and has been using crutches while continuing to recover.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” he said on May 27 about his post-accident rehab. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” When asked about his hopes of playing golf again, Tiger said, “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”