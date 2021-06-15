Tiger Woods Still Walking With Crutches Nearly 4 Months After Car Crash In New Photos

Nearly two months after Tiger Woods shared the first glimpse of the damage caused to his leg by his terrifying car accident, the golf icon was spotted on crutches while at LAX.

It’s been nearly four months since Tiger Woods suffered his dangerous car wreck in Southern California, and judging by the most recent photos of the golf legend, he’s got a while to go until he’s back to 100%. Tiger, 45, wore a compression sock on his injured right leg and used crutches while exiting a private plane at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday (June 15), according to the photos obtained by Daily Mail (CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS). Tiger’s girlfriend, Erica Herman, helped him as he made his way across the tarmac to a waiting golf cart, and together they were driven to an inside terminal.

Later, Tiger and Erica, 37, were seen exiting LAX to a waiting black SUV. In video footage obtained by Daily Mail, Tiger was a bit slow getting to the car, but he seemed in good spirits. The golfer – who rocked a black Nike long sleeve top, white hat, blue shorts, and a pair of sunglasses – shook hands with an unnamed escort before getting into the passenger’s seat in the car. Erica took the wheel, and the two drove away.

While this isn’t the first photo of Tiger following his Feb. 23 car wreck, it was the first time the paparazzi photographed him – and the first time he was photographed without the cast he two months ago. “My course is coming along faster than I am,” Tiger captioned the Apr. 24 Instagram post. In the first pictures of him since rolling his car down an embankment on the border of Rolling Hills Estate and Rancho Palos Verdes, Tiger used crutches to stand while posing on a golf course. His right leg was bandaged, and he wore an air cast around the injured foot. His very good dog, named Bugs, sat next to him. “It’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner,” added Woods. “Man’s best friend.”

Tiger’s right leg suffered traumatic injuries when he lost control of his vehicle, including open fractures to both his tibia and fibula, a bruised rib cage, and lacerations to his lower front jaw. “This has been an entirely different animal,” he said about his post-accident rehab. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy,” he said when asked about hopes of playing golf again. “I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”