Tiger Woods Seen Golfing For 1st Time 9 Months After Terrifying Car Crash: ‘Making Progress’

4.murat/Shutterstock
Tiger Woods of the US hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the fourth round of the Tour Championship golf tournament and the FedEx Cup final at Eastlake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 23 September 2018. Tournament play runs from 20 September to 23 September. Tour Championship golf tournament & FedEx Cup final, Atlanta, USA - 23 Sep 2018
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie line up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Compete at PNC Championship in Orlando.Carlton Golf Club. .Woods is paired with his 11-year-old son Charlie. 17 Dec 2020 Pictured: Tiger Woods is paired with his 11-year-old son Charlie. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA721780_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Flushing, NY - September 4th US OPEN: During the Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini match. Tiger Woods and his Daughter Sam Alexis Woods sit in Nadals September 4th, 2015. (Photo by Anthony Causi) Pictured: San Alexis Woods,Tiger Woods,San Alexis Woods Tiger Woods Mar’a Isabel Nadal Rafael Nadal Ref: SPL1116240 040915 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Tiger Woods shared a new video of himself confidently hitting some golf balls with a golf club as he continues to recover from a horrific single-vehicle rollover car crash that happened in Feb.

Tiger Woods, 45, is “making progress” after his scary car crash in Feb. and his fans are loving it! The professional golfer shared a joyous video to social media on Nov. 21 and it showed him hitting golf balls that were poured out of a basket with a golf club on a course. He wore a gray polo shirt and black shorts as well as a white baseball cap and white sneakers in the clip and what appeared to be a black legging around one leg.

“Making progress,” he wrote in the caption for the clip, which brought on a lot of encouraging comments from fans. “Awesome! Tiger basically had major leg surgery in last year and multiple back and knee surgeries and I could never dream of being able to swing a club like that!!” one fan wrote.

I for one didn’t think you would come back competing after your back ops Tiger, but oh man you did more than just compete… & I was sooooo wrong  ! Can’t wait to see you play again Tiger, in any shape, form, or frequency. All the best on your road to recovery ! #ComeBack,” another wrote.

Tiger Woods was involved in a scary car crash in Feb. (4.murat/Shutterstock)

Tiger’s latest video comes after he suffered “comminuted open fractures,” which included his tibia and fibula bones being shattered and broken through the skin, after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Southern California nine months ago. He had to have surgery for the injuries and also suffered smaller injuries to his ankle and foot, leading some to wonder if he’d ever play golf again.

In Oct., a source told PEOPLE that the impressive athlete was having a “remarkable recovery” despite the seriousness of his injuries. “Tiger has made a remarkable recovery in the past few months, but it’s even more significant lately,” the source said. “It’s like every day he can do more, he can handle more, the pain is less and he’s feeling better.”

Tiger was first seen on a golf course last month when he showed up to one in Florida to watch his son Charlie, 12, compete in a junior tournament. Before that, in June, he was photographed while walking on crutches at LAX.