Tiger Woods Is Seen On Crutches 5 Months After Surgery Following Car Crash — Photos

Five months after sustaining leg injuries from a near fatal car crash, Tiger Woods looked in better spirits as he navigated Los Angeles with crutches.

Tiger Woods is on the road to recovery after his near fatal car crash earlier this year. The professional golfer, 45, was spotted in crutches and a protective sleeve on his right leg while out in Los Angeles this week with girlfriend Erica Herman. Tiger looked in good spirits as he navigated around his hotel in the Beverly Hills area with a baseball cap, face mask, and backpack. See the photos HERE.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner was involved in a single-vehicle car crash near Rancho Palos Verdes on February 23. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department cited “major damage” and said the golfer had to be “extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life.'” Tiger sustained “moderate to critical injuries,” including multiple “open fractures” on his right leg, and underwent surgery at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in LA.

His official Twitter account confirmed that the surgery was successful on February 26. “The procedures were successful and he is now recovering and in good spirits,” the social media statement read. “Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days. We will not have any further updates at this time.”

Tiger was released from the hospital about three weeks later. The golfer released a statement on Twitter on March 16 and thanked the hospital staff for their work. “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” he wrote. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,” the statement continued. “You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.” The golfer added that his recovery will resume at home and that he would be “working on getting stronger every day.”

In May, Tiger opened up about his recovery in an interview with Golf Digest, revealing that the rehab process has been “painful.” He told the outlet, “This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” Tiger continued, “My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own.”

Tiger added, “I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf, which means so much to me and has helped tremendously.”