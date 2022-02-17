See Pic

Drake Buys $77k Diamond Ring To Pay Tribute To Son Adonis, 4 — Photo

Drake, Adonis Graham
Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock
Drake and Adonis Graham Billboard Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 23 May 2021
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ag) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ac) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Drake arrives holding his son Adonis's hand for Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Too Good’ rapper’s newest piece of bling had a clever reference to his three-year-old son in the dazzling design.

Drake, 35, can always keep his son Adonis Graham, 4, with him with a brand new ring that he just bought. The rapper bought a diamond ring designed to have a sweet tribute to his only son on Thursday February 17. Jeweler Alex Moss showed off the new piece with an Instagram video to reveal that it was done.

While the jeweler  didn’t offer explanation for the ring, he did show off the piece, which has a diamond-encrusted owl’s face, wrapped around the number 11, in a clip set to Drake’s Scary Hours 2 cut “What’s Next.” Not only is it a sweet design and a beautiful gift, it also includes a sly tribute to Drake’s son. Given that Adonis’ birthday is October 11, it makes sense that the 11 behind the owl’s head is a clever reference to the rapper’s boy.

In the caption, Alex also revealed that it was for the rapper, and he accompanied it with a “Lucky Number 11 Ring,” caption along with a snowflake and owl emoji. The piece costed $77,000, according to TMZ. Drake didn’t have to worry about the high price tag though, because it was a gift from restauranteur Kai Bent-Lee.

Drake and Adonis bond at a Raptors game. (Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Drake -- Photos Of The Grammy-Winning Rapper

Chatsworth, CA - Drake & Michael B Jordan step out to support Bronny James, Amari Bailey & the Sierra Canyon Varsity Basketball squad play their last basketball game of the season. Drake shows a lot of emotion during the game; smiling, yelling frantically at the refs and cheering his boys as they fall short to be eliminated from the regional playoffs. Interestingly enough Drake made his feeling known in the form of fashion as he donned jeans with 'Fuck You' printed near his crotch. At the end of the game, he shows love to Amari Bailey who had a stellar season. Pictured: Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ac) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Hollywood, CA - Drake keeps a low profile as he appears to be arriving at an event solo but shortly after a mystery woman is seen entering the same event. Although Drake was surrounded by his entourage and the mystery women snuck in alone the two were said to have been linked at the event in Hollywood.Pictured: DrakeBACKGRID USA 11 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

It’s no surprise that Drake would get a new ring so that he could constantly show off his love for Adonis. He’s clearly a loving father to the toddler. He’s been spotted out and about with his son, especially showing off his love of basketball with the youngster. He was spotted holding up Adonis, as the two watched and cheered on the “God’s Plan” rapper’s favorite and hometown team: the Toronto Raptors earlier in February. Not only do Drake and Adonis love watching games together, Drake has also shown off his son’s b-ball skills with a sweet Instagram video at the end of December.

Besides his love of basketball, Drake has shared tons of adorable videos of him and Adonis. He’s shown that Adonis is incredibly multi-talented, by posting a video of his son speaking French. Drake is such a great dad, and he’s shared videos of the two of them having sweet father-son bonding moments.

 

 