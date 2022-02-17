Drake Buys $77k Diamond Ring To Pay Tribute To Son Adonis, 4 — Photo

The ‘Too Good’ rapper’s newest piece of bling had a clever reference to his three-year-old son in the dazzling design.

Drake, 35, can always keep his son Adonis Graham, 4, with him with a brand new ring that he just bought. The rapper bought a diamond ring designed to have a sweet tribute to his only son on Thursday February 17. Jeweler Alex Moss showed off the new piece with an Instagram video to reveal that it was done.

While the jeweler didn’t offer explanation for the ring, he did show off the piece, which has a diamond-encrusted owl’s face, wrapped around the number 11, in a clip set to Drake’s Scary Hours 2 cut “What’s Next.” Not only is it a sweet design and a beautiful gift, it also includes a sly tribute to Drake’s son. Given that Adonis’ birthday is October 11, it makes sense that the 11 behind the owl’s head is a clever reference to the rapper’s boy.

In the caption, Alex also revealed that it was for the rapper, and he accompanied it with a “Lucky Number 11 Ring,” caption along with a snowflake and owl emoji. The piece costed $77,000, according to TMZ. Drake didn’t have to worry about the high price tag though, because it was a gift from restauranteur Kai Bent-Lee.

It’s no surprise that Drake would get a new ring so that he could constantly show off his love for Adonis. He’s clearly a loving father to the toddler. He’s been spotted out and about with his son, especially showing off his love of basketball with the youngster. He was spotted holding up Adonis, as the two watched and cheered on the “God’s Plan” rapper’s favorite and hometown team: the Toronto Raptors earlier in February. Not only do Drake and Adonis love watching games together, Drake has also shown off his son’s b-ball skills with a sweet Instagram video at the end of December.

Besides his love of basketball, Drake has shared tons of adorable videos of him and Adonis. He’s shown that Adonis is incredibly multi-talented, by posting a video of his son speaking French. Drake is such a great dad, and he’s shared videos of the two of them having sweet father-son bonding moments.