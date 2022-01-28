Watch

Drake’s Son Adonis, 4, Speaks Perfect French In Cute New Video With Daddy

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Adonis’ mom Sophie Brussaux hails from France, and the 4-year-old just proved he’s fluent in her mother tongue! Drake appeared confused by Adonis’ statement in his hilarious video.

Adonis Graham confused dad Drake (née Aubrey Drake Graham) when he was speaking French! The 4-year-old was hanging out at with his pops (and mom Sophie Brussaux, who could be spotted in the background) as he pondered how “big” he might be when he grows up. “Are you going to be much bigger than me?” Adonis asked the Take Care rapper, 35. “Am I going to be much bigger than you? I don’t think so, you’re pretty tall,” Drake reasoned, before asking, “You think you’re going to be bigger than me?”

His son looked so cute with his blonde curly hair, showing off his stylish threads with a black Thomas Burberry monogrammed sweater. “Yeah. I’m going to be old…” he said, before deciding to switch to speaking, “en français.” Adonis is bilingual thanks to his mother Sophie, who is a native of Bordeaux. While Drake initially seemed to understand his son, even speaking back a few words — the Toronto native admitted he actually wasn’t following along. Adonis then translated: “I said, ‘when you’re all older and you’re broken and you’re going to turn back into space.'” While the statement didn’t really make sense, Drake seemed to think that it was hilarious. “Is that really what you said? Or are you just making that up? You’re a funny guy!”

The Degrassi alum captioned the video, “I been around the world thrice times I mean what I say…” The clip was a hit on his feed, racking up over two million videos in just a few hours. Several other famous pals commented on the cute clip, including Tristan Thompson, 30, who added three crying face emojis. “he’s already wavier than all of us,” friend Zack Bia added, while Kid The Wiz chimed in, “The Best Conversations Ever.”

Drake and ex-fling Sophie have both been hands-on parents with Adonis, despite their brief 2017 romance (Adonis was born in October of that year — the same month as Drake). News of Adonis’ secret birth made the rounds in early 2018, however, the Euphoria producer didn’t confirm the bombshell until the release of his Scorpion album that fall. “Look at the way we live/I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid/From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate/Until you staring at your seed, you can never relate,” he said on track “Emotionless.” He then addressed media rumors, saying, “Breaking news in my life, I don’t run to the blogs/The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call/They always ask, ‘Why let the story run if it’s false?’/You know a wise man once said nothing at all.”