Rihanna Hurt by Drake’s ‘Scorpion’: She Thinks Some Lyrics Are ‘Retaliation’ Over Their Failed Romance

Drake seemingly referenced Rihanna on his newly released album ‘Scorpion,’ and it has her on an emotional rollercoaster! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here on Rihanna’s reaction!

After hearing Drake’s new album Scorpion, it’s safe to say he’s an open book. In addition to confirming his child with Sophie Brussaux, the rapper touched on his rumored romance with Rihanna. Well, at least that’s what it seems like! On the track “Summer Games,” Drake sings about a relationship that started and ended one summer, and if we remember correctly, that’s the same timeline of he and Rihanna’s fling in 2016. So, like expected, the shoutout has RiRi feeling some type of way. “Rihanna is very emotional over Drake’s new album. She is still listening to it all and soaking it all in. But, her first reaction is sad, disappointed, and hurt over some of the lyrics,” a source close to Rihanna tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She feels Drake must be angry over some of the comments she has made about their relationship, so he is retaliating, which is frustrating to her. She feels both mad and let down at the same time,” our insider continued. By comments, we can assume our source is referencing the fact that Rihanna told Vogue she and Drake “…don’t have a friendship now.” “Rihanna was always sincere with him. She didn’t think they were wasting time together, and now she has major regrets over everything. She doesn’t miss him anymore, and this album has only made her glad she has move on,” the source added.

In addition to “Summer Games,” fans also suggested Drake was talking about Rihanna on the song “Finesse.” With lyrics like, “Should I do New York I can’t decide, Fashion Week is more your thing than mine,” it does seem like a dedication to Rihanna as she has her own clothing line and is heavily involved in the fashion world.