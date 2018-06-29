Drake & Rihanna: Fans Convinced These 2 Songs On His Album Are About Losing Her Love — See Lyrics

Drake’s new album ‘Scorpion’ has officially dropped and two of the songs seems to be all about his ex, Rihanna! Fans are convinced he’s alluding to his past love on ‘Summer Games’ and ‘Finesse.’

Drake, 31, delighted fans on June 29 when he dropped his fifth studio album, Scorpion. The double album consists of 25 tracks divided up across an A-side and B-side, so there’s a ton of content to analyze here. But for those of us who love hearing celebs mention their romantic pasts, Drake’s two tracks, “Summer Games” and “Finesse,” deserve a million listens. The new songs seemingly reference Rihanna, who Drake has been romantically linked to various times over the years — most recently in summer 2016. Let’s analyze some of the lyrics!

The first verse of “Finesse” includes the lyrics, “Should I do New York, I can’t decide, Fashion Week is more your thing than mine.” When these lyrics first came out ahead of the album’s release, many thought the song would be a diss track to Kanye West. However, it’s definitely the full version shows it’s definitely about a lost love, and since Rih has her own fashion line, this could definitely be a shoutout to her. Drizzy even references his son, Adonis, by singing, “I want my baby to have your eyes.” Whoa — so is he saying he wished he had a baby with Rihanna instead?! He also raps, “Can’t be in a room with you and stand on different sides,” which is a valid fear, as Drake and Rihanna run in the same circles and could easily end up at an event together.

Meanwhile, on “Summer Games,” Drake sings about a relationship that started and ended one summer, which matches up with what he and Rih went through in summer 2016. After weeks of dating rumors, he seemed to confirm the romance in Aug. 2016 by gushing over her at the MTV VMAs while presenting her with the Video Vanguard Award. However, it wasn’t long before the relationship fizzled out. The lyrics of “Summer Games” are all about Drake feeling confused by a woman, and with all the ups and downs in their relationship over the years, it could definitely be pointed at RiRi!

This isn’t the first time Drizzy has mentioned a former flame in his lyrics. Earlier this year, the Canadian rapper dropped “Diplomatic Immunity” from his Scary Hours EP, in which he mentions losing Jennifer Lopez. “2010 was when I lost my halo / 2017 I lost a J. Lo / A Rotterdam trip had me on front page, though,” he rapped in the song, clearly referencing his and the “Waiting For Tonight” hitmaker’s fling.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in Dec. 2016 after Drake was spotted at JLo’s Las Vegas residency shows twice. They also shared affectionate photos together on Instagram, leading to even more fan speculation about their relationship status. However, the Maid In Manhattan star moved on with former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, whom she’s been dating since Feb. 2017.