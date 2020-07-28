Watch
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Baby’s New $1,200 Burberry Wardrobe & Hints At Child’s Gender

Nicki Minaj is going to have one well dressed baby! She received a sweet congratulatory care package from Burberry, and the items have hinted about if the rapper is having a boy or a girl.

Nicki Minaj‘s baby is going to be dressed in designe gear from the time the little one enters this world. The 37-year-old mother to be shared an Instagram stories video on July 27, showing a bunch of stylish baby gear from the British brand Burberry. She wrote over the vid “@riccardotisci17 love you so much. Thank you,” referencing Burberry Group Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci, 45. She moved the camera across a sofa where she spread out the contents of the gift package that the Italian born designer sent her. It came a week to the day after Nicki announced on July 20 that she’s pregnant with her first child by husband Kenneth Petty.

Among the items were two pieces of clothing. One was the brand’s vintage check cotton jumpsuit in the iconic beige, white, black and red plaid. The onesie featured long sleeves so the baby can keep warmer in the fall and winter months. The other jumper was the Icon striped cotton sleeveless jumpsuit in the classic Burberry color schematic. Both items retail for $180 a piece.

What’s interesting is that the Icon jumpsuit comes in a more feminine style for girls, as it features a slightly ruffled sleeve, instead of the boys/unisex version that Nicki received. The vintage check jumpsuit also has a number of more similar feminine styles with dresses, but Nicki got the boys/unisex version in that item. Its also possible Nicki didn’t reveal to Riccardo if she was having a boy or girl, and the unisex jumpers were a way to play it safe gift-wise.

In addition to the adorable clothing, Riccardo included the brand’s Check Merino Wool Thomas Bear, which retails for $520. It is made up of the label’s iconic plaid pattern, and the smiling teddy bear has a tan bow around his neck. The soft merino wool will also be perfect for a baby’s delicate skin, so it can hold a place in Nicki’s infant’s crib. The “Chun-Li” rapper also received Burberry’s $320 Icon Stripe Trim Merino Wool Blanket, so she can cuddle her baby and keep him or her warm and cozy.

Nicki announced to the world that she’s expecting her first child with husband Kenneth in four gorgeous portraits she shared on July 20. She could be seen in a candy colored string bikini, kneeling on a pink bed while cradling her already sizable bump. She incuded two more poses with the same color aesthetic before sharing another portrait by famed photographer David LaChapelle. Nicki could be seen in a white gown with a cut-out midsection where her baby bump was on full display. She was surrounded by a colorful orb that was within a green forest.

In the first photo where debuted her belly, Nicki simply wrote “Preggers” in the caption. In one of the other photos she posted later on July 20, Nicki added, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.” Nicki and her former teenage love Kenneth married in a private ceremony on October 21, 2019, less that a year after they reconnected and began dating. 