Watch

Drake’s Son Adonis, 4, Hilariously Wrestles Dad In Sweet Christmas Video — Watch

Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock
Drake and Adonis Graham Billboard Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 23 May 2021
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ag) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ac) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Drake arrives holding his son Adonis's hand for Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Drake’s son Adonis was a ball of energy as he playfully crawled all over his dad alongside another kid as they rocked Christmas PJs!

Drake, 35, has his hands full with son Adonis! The adorable 4-year-old hilariously had his dad trapped as he and a friend crawled all over the Scorpion rapper in a black-and-white video posted to Instagram on Christmas Day. The rare clip of the toddler was posted by doting dad Drake — née Aubrey Graham — who shed his usual serious image for the sweet family moment.

“Oh my god,” the Toronto born rapper can be heard mumbling as he gives the camera a struggling look, rocking a white t-shirt under a Nike branded jersey. The other child can he heard saying, “Adonis, you are so mean!” through laughs as the children continued wrestling each other while sitting on Drake’s back. “I gotta get out of of this! I gotta get outta this!” Drake then declared, as he demonstrated his strength by standing up with the two pajama clad kids on his back, growling.

Adonis, looking festive in his star printed sleepwear, then took a small tumble down on the bed as he rolled off his dad. “Oh my god!” Drake added as he caught the 4-year-old whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux, both laughing hysterically throughout the ordeal. Merry Christmas From The Gang,” he captioned the rare post, adding crossed fingers and a sparkling heart emoji. Notably, the Degrassi alum was also raised celebrating Hanukkah via his Jewish mother Sandy Graham.

Drake and Adonis attend the Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, on June 11, 2021. (Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Drake -- Photos Of The Grammy-Winning Rapper

Chatsworth, CA - Drake & Michael B Jordan step out to support Bronny James, Amari Bailey & the Sierra Canyon Varsity Basketball squad play their last basketball game of the season. Drake shows a lot of emotion during the game; smiling, yelling frantically at the refs and cheering his boys as they fall short to be eliminated from the regional playoffs. Interestingly enough Drake made his feeling known in the form of fashion as he donned jeans with 'Fuck You' printed near his crotch. At the end of the game, he shows love to Amari Bailey who had a stellar season. Pictured: Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ac) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Hollywood, CA - Drake keeps a low profile as he appears to be arriving at an event solo but shortly after a mystery woman is seen entering the same event. Although Drake was surrounded by his entourage and the mystery women snuck in alone the two were said to have been linked at the event in Hollywood.Pictured: DrakeBACKGRID USA 11 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Several of Drake’s buddies got in on the comments, showing the star plenty of love. “Merry Christmas To The Whole Fam Bro,” Kid The Wiz wrote, while Chance The Rapper, Tiesto and producer boi1da just left simple heart emojis. “Gotta run from those 2,” Preme penned.

While the Euphoria producer rarely gives interviews, he did open up about fatherhood in an interview with friend Lil Wayne on Apple Music’s Young Money Radio last year. “[Fatherhood is] great for me,” Drake said in May 2020, going on to talk about confirming the news of his son on his 2018 album. “It was great to just share that with the world. I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do…I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a celebrity that I got to make everybody live under this blanket,” Drake also said.