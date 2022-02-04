Drake’s Son Adonis, 4, Sits Courtside With Him Watching Dad’s Favorite Team, The Raptors — Photos

Drake and son Adonis were looking more adorable than ever at a recent basketball game, enjoying some sweet father-son bonding time!

Father-son time court side! Drake and his son, 4-year-old Adonis, enjoyed an NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls on Feb. 3 in Toronto, Canada, looking particularly sweet together. In photos you can see here, the doting dad wore a multi-colored jacket with numerous shades of brown over beige-colored pants while his son sported a light brown-colored sweat suit. The pair were also joined by DJ Future the Prince and, later on, Drake and Bulls player DeMar DeRozan had a chat after the game.

Fans have been getting a treat as of late with Drake and Adonis getting some quality time in together. About a week ago, the “God’s Plan” rapper hung out with his sweet toddler (and mom Sophie Brussaux, who could be spotted in the background) while Adonis spoke French. He pondered how “big” he might be when he grows up. “Are you going to be much bigger than me?” Adonis asked his dad, 35. “Am I going to be much bigger than you? I don’t think so, you’re pretty tall,” Drake reasoned, before asking, “You think you’re going to be bigger than me?”

His son looked so cute with his signature blonde curly hair, showing off his stylish threads with a black Thomas Burberry monogrammed sweater. “Yeah. I’m going to be old…” he said, before deciding to switch to speaking French (Adonis is bilingual thanks to his mother Sophie, who is a native of Bordeaux)

While Drake initially seemed to understand his son, even speaking back a few words — the Toronto native admitted he actually wasn’t following along. Adonis then translated: “I said, ‘when you’re all older and you’re broken and you’re going to turn back into space.'” Drake then laughed at the curious statement. “Is that really what you said? Or are you just making that up? You’re a funny guy!”

The Degrassi alum captioned the video, “I been around the world thrice times I mean what I say…” The clip was a hit on his Instagram page, with several fans and close pals sharing their comments. “[He’s already wavier than all of us,” friend Zack Bia added, while Kid The Wiz chimed in, “The Best Conversations Ever.”