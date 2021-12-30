Watch

Drake Shows Off His 4-Year-Old Son Adonis’ Impressive Basketball Skills In New Video

Drake, Adonis Graham
ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID
Drake and Adonis Graham Billboard Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 23 May 2021
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ag) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ac) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Drake arrives holding his son Adonis's hand for Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Adonis is growing into quite a little athlete, and the rapper showed off that his son has found a love for basketball.

Nothin’ but net! Drake posted an adorable video of his son Adonis to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday December 29. The 35-year-old rapper was clearly proud of his four-year-old son making the shot. Adonis was also definitely satisfied with himself and looked really happy that he had made the shot.

Adonis, whom the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux, looked adorable in an all-black athletic outfit. He sported a Nike t-shirt, which had the company’s slogan “Just Do It” printed across the front. He also rocked black sweatpants with a red stripe, and a pair of matching sneakers, along with his curly blonde hair. After he made the shot, his friend came back, and he gave his bud a big hug to celebrate him making the basket.

Of course, Adonis’ dad is a huge basketball fan, and it’s not surprising that he’s developing a love for the game. Drake showed his adoration for the game, especially his hometown team, the Toronto Raptors, when he attended plenty of games for the NBA finals back in 2019. Drake was super animated on the sidelines as he cheered on his favorite team, and thankfully, the Raptors ended up winning the championship. More recently, Drake has clearly passed on that love to Adonis, when they were spotted together, with the rapper’s son sporting a Lakers jersey.

Drake holds his son’s hand, while Adonis rocks a Lakers jersey. (ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

Drake -- Photos Of The Grammy-Winning Rapper

Chatsworth, CA - Drake & Michael B Jordan step out to support Bronny James, Amari Bailey & the Sierra Canyon Varsity Basketball squad play their last basketball game of the season. Drake shows a lot of emotion during the game; smiling, yelling frantically at the refs and cheering his boys as they fall short to be eliminated from the regional playoffs. Interestingly enough Drake made his feeling known in the form of fashion as he donned jeans with 'Fuck You' printed near his crotch. At the end of the game, he shows love to Amari Bailey who had a stellar season. Pictured: Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Mandatory Credit: Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Mandatory Credit: Photo by Cassy Athena/London Entertainment/Shutterstock (12072771ac) Drake and son Adonis Graham Sierra Canyon v Corona Centennial, CIF Southern Sectional Basketball Finals, Chatsworth, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2021
Hollywood, CA - Drake keeps a low profile as he appears to be arriving at an event solo but shortly after a mystery woman is seen entering the same event. Although Drake was surrounded by his entourage and the mystery women snuck in alone the two were said to have been linked at the event in Hollywood.Pictured: DrakeBACKGRID USA 11 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Roger / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Other than sharing a love of basketball, Drake has also shown off plenty more adorable moments of his son on his social media, and they seem like they have a close father-son bond. While Drake had been very private about his son in the past, he’s opened up a bit more and posted a few silly and sweet videos of Adonis. Earlier in December, Drake shared his boy snacking, while making hilarious goofy faces. On Christmas morning, the two had some fun and had some friendly wrestling. He was struggling to hold his camera in place, while the youngster jumped around in his pajamas.

 