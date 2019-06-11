Drake Admits It Was ‘Tough’ To Enjoy NBA Finals After Kevin Durant Injury: He’s A ‘True Warrior’

Even though Drake is rooting for the Raptors in the NBA finals, he was still gutted after Warriors’ star, Kevin Durant, suffered a brutal achilles injury during game 5, and wrote a touching message to him after the game.

“Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire,” Drake wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Kevin Durant, who was injured during game 5 of the NBA finals on June 10. “Praying for our brother. That’s my only concern is your well being. The game needs me is an understatement when it comes to 35. Please with the best for this true warrior.” Drake is a Toronto Raptors fan, while KD plays for the Golden State Warriors, and they’ve been publicly trolling each other throughout this series. However, Drizzy was clearly able to take a step back and realize the severity of Kevin’s injury. He was also seen patting the Warriors’ small forward on the back as he limped off the court during the second quarter.

Despite KD’s injury, the Warriors were able to pull out a clutch 106-105 win, keeping them in the series, with the Raptors up 3-2 overall. This was Kevin’s first time playing with the Warriors in over a month, as he had been recovering from a calf strain. He is set to receive an MRI on June 11 for an official diagnosis, but the Warriors’ president of basketball operations, Bob Myers, confirmed after the game that it was definitely an achilles injury. He got emotional as he addressed the media to give an update on KD’s condition, and even fought back tears as he struggled to find the right words to say.

During his speech, Bob also addressed the extensive process that Kevin went through before getting cleared to play again, and defended those who made the decision that he could return to the game. “It’s an achilles injury,” Bob said. “I don’t know the extent of it. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow. Prior to coming back, he went through four weeks with our medical team, and it was thorough. There were experts and multiple MRIs and multiple doctors. We felt good about the process. He was cleared to play tonight. That was a collaborative decision. I don’t believe there’s anybody to blame, but I understand it’s this world, and if you have to, you can blame me.”

"It's an Achilles injury. … He'll have an MRI tomorrow." Bob Myers holds back tears as he explains the magnitude of Kevin Durant's injury. pic.twitter.com/glQ6j5hATe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

There will be no estimate on how long Kevin is expected to be out of commission from playing basketball until he has his MRI. The Warriors and Raptors will return to Oakland, California for game six of the playoffs on June 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET.