Drake’s Son Adonis, 3, Rocks A Lakers Jersey & Holds Hands With Dad At NBA Playoff Game

Drake spent some quality time with his adorable 3-year-old son Adonis by taking him to the Lakers game on June 3. Adonis was so precious in his Lakers jersey as he walked in holding his dad’s hand.

Drake’s son, Adonis Graham, is already the definition of cool, and he’s just 3 years old. Adonis rocked a LeBron James Lakers jersey while heading to the Lakers vs. Suns game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Drake’s little one had on large headphones and held hands with his dad as they walked into the arena.

The rapper and Adonis had security guards around them as they walked in, but Adonis didn’t seem fazed by anything. Meanwhile, Drake looked dreamy in a sweater and khaki pants. Drake sat courtside for the playoffs game.

This is the first time Drake and Adonis have been seen publicly out together since the Billboard Music Awards. Drake brought his son to the awards show and up on stage as he received the Artist of the Decade award. Adonis was a little shy in front of all the fans, but he was still so cute.

During his speech, Drake dedicated his award to his son, whose mom is Sophie Brussaux. Drake lifted Adonis up to the microphone to speak, but the little one had a bit of stage fright. He started crying up on stage.

Drake is such a dedicated father to Adonis. He has posted a number of photos on his Instagram page of his time with Adonis. Drake began posting more pictures of Adonis in 2020, two years after confirming that he had a son. Drake opened up about why he felt it was important to post photos of his experiences with Adonis. “I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son,” he told Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne in 2020. “I don’t want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be, you know, a ‘celebrity’ that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. I just wanted to free myself of that.”