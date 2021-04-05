Watch

Drake’s Son Adonis, 3, Shows Off His Basketball Skills In Adorable Video

Drake
MEGA
Drake 'Top Boy' TV Show premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2019
Drake is seen leaving a Jewelry store in Beverly Hills. Flanked by bodyguards, Drake was carrying a plastic bag and a bottle of water. 02 Apr 2021 Pictured: Drake. Photo credit: Marksman/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744018_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Canadian Rapper Drake chills out with his friends and entourage spotted onboard a boat at Nikki beach in St. Perter Parish, Barbados. Currently working hard on his next album, the four-time Grammy winner takes a break in the Caribbean showing off his impressive array of tattoos and taking in the sights of the island. **SHOT ON 07/22/2020** Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: 246Paps / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* *CLIENT RESTRICTION APPLIED*
Haute Living celebrate Fat Joe Anniversary with Drake and French Montana in Miami Beach.Pictured: French Montana,drake,David Grutman,Fat JoeRef: SPL5109862 190819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Romain Maurice / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
News Writer

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s three-year-old son, Adonis, featured his basketball skills in a new video from his mom’s Instagram Stories! 

Drake‘s son with Sophie Brussaux looks ready to hit the basketball court! In a new video from Sophie’s Instagram Story, three-year-old Adonis bounced a rainbow ball around and up into a pint-sized basketball hoop. Voices in the background could be heard cheering the toddler on, as he made a number of baskets while the camera rolled and captured his skill set.

Adonis looked so incredibly cute in the video, and was clearly quite focused on making every basket that he could. The little tyke appeared to have grown a great deal since the last time fans got a glimpse of the youngster, but there have been plenty of precious moments from the toddler’s life that fans have had the privilege to see via social media. In fact, fans had the chance to witness a very tender moment between Drake and his youngster near the holidays.

In two phots recirculated by fans, Drake was seen tying a royal blue headscarf around his youngster’s head. The rapper, 34, was very tender with his young son who looked up at his dad with so much love, and looked so happy to be spending some quality time with one another. Of course, that’s not the only sweet moment that fans got to see.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Although Drake doesn’t post images of his son often, when he does, they are exceptionally cute. At the end of November, fans got to see an epic, heart-shaped braided hairstyle that the three-year-old sported while spending time with his dad in Toronto. Drake also shared his own photo, with the two snuggled up together in a precious moment shared to Instagram on November 27.

Fans have absolutely loved seeing sweet little Adonis grow. The youngster’s parents are clearly making a concerted effort to offer the sweet little boy as normal a life as possible as he continues to grow up in the spotlight. Although posts of Adonis are quite rare, fans surely cannot wait to see how much he’s grown the next time they get a glimpse of the little one!