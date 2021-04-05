Drake’s Son Adonis, 3, Shows Off His Basketball Skills In Adorable Video

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s three-year-old son, Adonis, featured his basketball skills in a new video from his mom’s Instagram Stories!

Drake‘s son with Sophie Brussaux looks ready to hit the basketball court! In a new video from Sophie’s Instagram Story, three-year-old Adonis bounced a rainbow ball around and up into a pint-sized basketball hoop. Voices in the background could be heard cheering the toddler on, as he made a number of baskets while the camera rolled and captured his skill set.

Adonis looked so incredibly cute in the video, and was clearly quite focused on making every basket that he could. The little tyke appeared to have grown a great deal since the last time fans got a glimpse of the youngster, but there have been plenty of precious moments from the toddler’s life that fans have had the privilege to see via social media. In fact, fans had the chance to witness a very tender moment between Drake and his youngster near the holidays.

In two phots recirculated by fans, Drake was seen tying a royal blue headscarf around his youngster’s head. The rapper, 34, was very tender with his young son who looked up at his dad with so much love, and looked so happy to be spending some quality time with one another. Of course, that’s not the only sweet moment that fans got to see.

Although Drake doesn’t post images of his son often, when he does, they are exceptionally cute. At the end of November, fans got to see an epic, heart-shaped braided hairstyle that the three-year-old sported while spending time with his dad in Toronto. Drake also shared his own photo, with the two snuggled up together in a precious moment shared to Instagram on November 27.

Fans have absolutely loved seeing sweet little Adonis grow. The youngster’s parents are clearly making a concerted effort to offer the sweet little boy as normal a life as possible as he continues to grow up in the spotlight. Although posts of Adonis are quite rare, fans surely cannot wait to see how much he’s grown the next time they get a glimpse of the little one!