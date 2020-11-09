Watch

Drake’s Son Adonis, 3, Shows Off His Yoga Moves In Adorable Video With Mom Sophie Brussaux

Drake
News Editor

Drake’s son is growing up so fast! The 3-year-old joined his mom, Sophie Brussaux during a yoga session on November 8, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day!

Drake‘s 3-year-old son Adonis is already a little yogi! The toddler followed in his mom Sophie Brussaux‘s footsteps (literally) when the pair enjoyed a joint yoga workout on Sunday. The artist, 31, shared a video to Instagram, that showed Adonis following her every move — and his yoga skills are quite impressive!

Yoga Sundays with my baby yogi 💕

“Yoga Sundays with my baby yogi,” Sophie captioned the cute clip, adding a pink heart emoji. The activist practiced a simple flow, which included cobra and downward dog poses while her son did the same on his own yoga mat. The duo donned casual clothes for their Sunday tradition, which took place under a neon sign that read “Don’t Quit.”

Sophie gave birth to Adonis in October of 2017. It wasn’t until eight months later that Drake, 34, confirmed his paternity in “March 14” — a June 2018-released song about the moment he discovered the news. He rapped: “Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe / That sh–t is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine.”

Young Stunna.

Since the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper revealed his son’s identity, he’s been sharing  more photos and milestone moments with Adonis. In October, both Drake and Sophie posted a number of photos from their son’s 3rd birthday party.

“Young Stunna,” Drake captioned a sweet snap with his son, which showed the pair surrounded by silver and black balloons. Meanwhile, Sophie opened up about giving birth to the Adonis. “Three years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hour labor. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS!,” she wrote under a collage of photos with her son, adding, “We did that @champagnepapi.”

The celebration, which took place at Drake’s Toronto home, was attended by a few family members, including Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. While the party was more of a low key event, it was a special night that for the whole family.

“Drake was so happy his mom Sandi could be there” amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a source close to Drake told HollywoodLife exclusively, at the time. “Sandi really likes Sophie too, and they get along great, which is something Drake is very grateful for. Being able to throw his son a birthday party together with Sophie and celebrate those milestones with her there, and have it be totally stress free and happy is everything to Drake,” the source explained, adding that Drake “wants it to be that way, always.”