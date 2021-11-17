Gigi Hadid Slays Sexy Backless Dress For H&M Ad After Split From Zayn Malik — Watch

Gigi Hadid tried on a white vest and matching trousers, a pink backless dress, and a neon green polka dot gown in a new promotional video for H&M.

Gigi Hadid is back to work modeling in the wake of her split from Zayn Malik. The 26-year-old star showed off three gorgeous outfits from H&M in a promotional video she shared to Instagram on Nov. 16. The footage, which played to “Na Boyi” by TSHEGUE, started off with Gigi modeling a white vest and matching trousers while admiring herself in the mirror. She then briefly showed off a massive silver necklace, before draping a white blazer over her shoulder.

Next, Gigi slipped on a pink sequin dress that was backless and had a sexy slip up one of her legs. Gigi proudly modeled the dress while her gorgeous hair blew with the wind as she approached the camera. She had dark red lipstick on for the second round of the modeling experience. She even took a brief moment to re-add some lipstick!

Last but not least, Gigi tried on a neon green polka dot dress with a black belt that wrapped around the waist. Gigi applied a much lighter shade of lipstick for this third look, alongside winged eyeliner, and she kept her hair done up in a neat bun with a braid ponytail. To close out the video, Gigi posed in the neon green dress and played around with her ponytail, before waving goodbye to the camera and walking away. The model promoted the H&M attire in her caption, in which she wrote, “wish it was this easy to try on lewwkkssss.”

As fans know, Gigi is fresh off her split from Zayn, 28, with whom she shares daughter Khai, 1. Gigi reportedly broke up with the former One Direction bandmate at the end of October following an argument that involved Zayn and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda. Yolanda had accused Zayn of striking her during an argument at the Pennsylvania home he shares with Gigi in late September, though the musician “adamantly” denied the allegations in a statement issued a month later. He was, however, charged with four counts of harassment following the incident, pleading no contest to the charges, according to court documents previously obtained by HollywoodLife.

Since the split, Gigi’s family has been extremely supportive, as the model co-parents her child with Zayn. A source told HL that Gigi’s loved ones, which includes her sister Bella, 25, and brother Anwar, 22, were never “the biggest fans of Zayn.” “Gigi is very close with her mom and siblings and no matter what, they’re going to stand by her,” the insider added.