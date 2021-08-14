See Pic

Vanessa Bryant Snuggles Adorable Daughter Capri, 2, In Paris: ‘My Baby & Me’ — Photo

Vanessa Bryant
Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Bryant and her three girls have a fun day touring the new Avenger's Campus at Disneyland. Vanessa was seen being playful with her youngest daughter swinging her as they were seen leaving the theme park in California. 03 Jun 2021 Pictured: Vanessa Bryant. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA759897_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Bryant and her three girls have a fun day touring the new Avenger's Campus at Disneyland. Vanessa was seen being playful with her youngest daughter swinging her as they were seen leaving the theme park in California. 03 Jun 2021 Pictured: Vanessa Bryant. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA759897_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Bryant and her kids Celebrated Mother's Day with friends Ciara & Russell Wilson along with their kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. The Basketball Wife of the Late Kobe Bryant seemed to be in good spirits as she and her daughters finally revisited their family's favorite place which they frequented on a regular basis before Kobe’s sudden death. This is her second time visiting the 'Happiest Place On Earth' in just one week since the Park's April 30th reopening! She and her kids also visited on her Birthday which falls on Cinco De Mayo! This time the family brought their famous friends Ciara and husband Russell Wilson! The families spent the whole day at the park getting on all the rides and buying souvenirs before ending their night with some Pizza at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney!. 10 May 2021 Pictured: Vanessa Bryant and her kids Celebrated Mother's Day with friends Ciara & Russell Wilson along with their kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. The Basketball Wife of the Late Kobe Bryant seemed to be in good spirits as she and her daughters finally revisited their family's favorite place which they frequented on a regular basis before Kobe’s sudden death. This is her second time visiting the 'Happiest Place On Earth' in just one week since the Park's April 30th reopening! She and her kids also visited on her Birthday which falls on Cinco De Mayo! This time the family brought their famous friends Ciara and husband Russell Wilson! The families spent the whole day at the park getting on all the rides and buying souvenirs before ending their night with some Pizza at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney!. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA753097_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Bryant and her kids Celebrated Mother's Day with friends Ciara & Russell Wilson along with their kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. The Basketball Wife of the Late Kobe Bryant seemed to be in good spirits as she and her daughters finally revisited their family's favorite place which they frequented on a regular basis before Kobe’s sudden death. This is her second time visiting the 'Happiest Place On Earth' in just one week since the Park's April 30th reopening! She and her kids also visited on her Birthday which falls on Cinco De Mayo! This time the family brought their famous friends Ciara and husband Russell Wilson! The families spent the whole day at the park getting on all the rides and buying souvenirs before ending their night with some Pizza at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney!. 10 May 2021 Pictured: Vanessa Bryant and her kids Celebrated Mother's Day with friends Ciara & Russell Wilson along with their kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA. The Basketball Wife of the Late Kobe Bryant seemed to be in good spirits as she and her daughters finally revisited their family's favorite place which they frequented on a regular basis before Kobe’s sudden death. This is her second time visiting the 'Happiest Place On Earth' in just one week since the Park's April 30th reopening! She and her kids also visited on her Birthday which falls on Cinco De Mayo! This time the family brought their famous friends Ciara and husband Russell Wilson! The families spent the whole day at the park getting on all the rides and buying souvenirs before ending their night with some Pizza at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney!. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA753097_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Vanessa Bryant is on the trip of a lifetime! The wife of the late Kobe Bryant has shared an adorable snap of her and youngest daughter Capri.

Vanessa Bryant, 39, and her youngest daughter Capri, 2, have such a special bond! The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation co-founder shared an adorable photo of herself and her “Koko Beanor a ” to Instagram from their Parisian getaway on Saturday, Aug. 14. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo appeared to stop for a break at an outdoor café. Little Capri looked totally zonked out as she snuggled up to her mom with her eyes closed.

“Just because… it’s my baby and me. Koko Bean in Cafe Paris,” Vanessa captioned the sweet photo. The mom-of-four looked absolutely gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder beige polka dot ensemble, allowing her glowing skin to peek through. Her makeup, accented by a rouge colored lip stain, looked absolutely flawless in the natural sunlight as she candidly looked ahead. She finished the look with a chunky hold goop earring, channeling the late ’80s and early ’90s.

Vanessa, along with eldest daughter Natalia, 18, and Bianka, 4, have been exploring Europe for the last few weeks. The foursome initially visited Italy, which is a special place for the Bryant family: the late Kobe Bryant lived in the country for a number of years when his dad Joe “Jellybean” Bryant coached and played. Kobe got his start in basketball in the town of Reggio Emilia, which about an about an hour from Bologna in northern Italy. Due to his many years in the country, Kobe was fluent in Italian — paying homage to his time in the country via his daughter’s names Natalia, Bianka, Capri and the late Gianna, who sadly passed away in the same helicopter crash.

The family also made a visit to ritzy Capri, which is the beachside town that the youngest Bryant daughter is named for. Vanessa’s three daughters looked so adorable in matching lemon print dresses as they posed for a photo on the vacation on Aug. 6. Vanessa also recreated an iconic photo of Natalia and Gianna in matching dresses from back in the day, having Bianka and Capri pay tribute to their late big sister with the except same pose.

Related Gallery

Vanessa Bryant Through The Years

Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant OPENING OF MADRES RESTAURANT OWNED BY JENNIFER LOPEZ, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 12 APR 2002
Kobe Bryant with his wife Vanessa Bryant arrive at the MTV Movie Awards, in Culver City, Calif. The show will air on Thursday, June 10 MTV MOVIE AWARDS 2004, CULVER CITY, USA
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant WORLD MUSIC AWARDS, LAS VEGAS, AMERICA - 15 SEP 2004