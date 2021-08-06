See Pics

Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Pics Of Daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri Wearing Matching Dresses

Vanessa Bryant, Daughters
MEGA
News Writer & Reporter

Vanessa Bryant posted several new photos of her daughters enjoying time on their summer getaway while rocking adorable white dresses with yellow lemons on them.

Vanessa Bryant, 39, is showing off the bond between her three daughters, Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, in her latest social media post. The proud mom shared pics of the look-alike sisters posing in front of beautiful views in Capri, Italy and wearing matching stylish dresses during their family vacation on Aug. 6. The cute short-sleeved fashion choices were white with yellow lemons and green leaves all over them and they were the perfect choice for a sunny summer in a gorgeous location.

The girls were all smiles in one pic that showed the three of them standing outside on what appeared to be a balcony and posing together. Natalia was holding little Capri while showing off sunglasses with round frames and all three of them had their hair pulled back to keep cool.

“❤️🇮🇹🍋Capri 🍋🇮🇹❤️,” Vanessa wrote in the caption for the pic. It quickly received a lot of responses that were full of support. “Gorgeous girls!” one follower exclaimed while another shared, “Love the matching dresses!” A third called the post “the sweetest” and a fourth wrote, “love love love.”

Vanessa Bryant, Daughters
Vanessa Bryant and her daughters during a previous outing. (MEGA)

Another post shared on the same day showed Vanessa and her daughters sitting together at a restaurant with friends while wearing the same dresses. Their friend’s little girl also had on a matching dress and they all flashed smiles while enjoying a delicious meal together. “Thank you @ristorantevillaverdeIt It was so nice to visit again!!!! Grazie Mille!!! ❤️🍋🇮🇹🍝🍕,” Vanessa wrote to the restaurant in the caption.

Before she posted her new photos, Vanessa made headlines for sharing numerous pics from the various places that she and her daughters visited this summer. They included Jamaica, where they spent time with their late husband/father Kobe Bryant‘s sister Sharia Washington, Sharia’s husband Jerrod, and their kids, and Croatia, where Natalia was supposed to go with her school last year before the trip was cancelled due to COVID. One of the sights they stopped at was the Game of Thrones fictional town of King’s Landing, where the girls posed for awesome pics.